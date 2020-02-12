Advertisement

Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central

Today, 12 February, Princess Astrid of Norway will be 88 years old! We wish her a wonderful birthday, and occasionally we look back at the princess’s life to find out more about the elder sister of the Norwegian king.

Princess Astrid Maud Ingeborg of Norway, born in 1932 as Crown Prince Olav (later King Olav V) and the second daughter of Crown Princess Märtha and sister of King Harald V. She grew up with her parents, her older sister Princess Ragnhild and brother Harald, on the Skaugum estate just outside Oslo.

A young princess Astrid plays with her very first dog Vimsa. Photo: the photo archive of the Royal Court.

When Germany invaded Norway on April 9, 1940, she fled with her mother and brothers and sisters to exile. They spent a short time with the Swedish royal family in Sweden before traveling to the United States by boat. She lived there on the outskirts of Washington DC until Norway was liberated in 1945 and the royal family could return to Norway.

Princess Astrid received her first home training on the Skaugum estate before she started at the girls’ school “Nissen” when she returned to Norway after the war. She studied art in 1950 and then studied social economy and political history for two years in Oxford

Princess Astrid, on the far right, on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo after returning from exile. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

During the first years of the reign of King Olav, Princess Astrid helped her father with representative duties and was the “first lady” of the country. This was due to the death of her mother, crown princess Märtha, before her father’s entry and the decision of her older sister, Ragnhild, to marry outside royal circles and move to Brazil.

Princess Astrid fell in love with businessman Johan Martin Ferner. However, he did not have the royal ancestry required of her future groom, and, perhaps more controversially, he was divorced. King Olav finally gave his blessing to the marriage. The wedding was held in the church in Asker, close to Astrid’s parental home. Astrid entered the church as an HRH, but left it at the altar and appeared as Princess Astrid, Mrs. Ferner. Read the full story about the wedding here.

The baptism of Elisabeth Ferner, Queen Sonja, is the meter. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Princess Astrid and Johan Martin Ferner had five children together: Cathrine Ferner in 1962, Benedikte Ferner in 1963, Alexander Ferner in 1965, Elisabeth Ferner in 1969 and Carl-Christian Ferner in 1972. While the children were small, the princess spent a lot of time at home and played an active role in the education of the children. Princess Astrid became a widow when Johan Martin Ferner died in 2015.

Princess Astrid has been devoted her entire life to people with physical and mental problems. Princess Astrid is, among others, patron of Dissimilis, a cultural organization for people with intellectual disabilities.

Princess Astrid’s royal monogram. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The princess is the patron of a number of other associations. Among them we find The Chronic Pain Association, Women’s Voluntary Preparedness Association, Oslo Art Association, Norwegian Dyslexia Association and the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra. Princess Astrid is also the head of the Crown Princess Märtha’s Memorial Fund, which provides financial support to social and humanitarian initiatives in organizations and associations.

Princess Astrid rarely gives interviews. It was therefore a great pleasure and a surprise when she was interviewed by the TV channel NRK in connection with the annual TV program ‘The year with the royal family’. There the princess told about her life as a royal. She spoke warmly about her family members and expressed special gratitude to her aunt, Danish queen Ingrid (the mother of Queen Margrethe) whom she had considered her mother figure after crown princess Märtha died.

Princess Astrid on the far left during the 2010 state visit from Russia.

Photo: the Kremlin via Wikimedia Commons.

The princess still takes on some official representation duties for the royal family, and she has entered on behalf of the royal family on various occasions. When Queen Sonja fell ill in October 2019, sister-in-law Astrid came in and opened an art exhibition on behalf of the queen. When King Harald had to have an artificial heart valve inserted and was seriously ill in 2005, Astrid took over many of her brother’s duties and was just as active a member of the royal family as the crown prince and queen.

To this day, Princess Astrid is a regular addition to all royal gala dinners, state visits and the traditional celebration of Norway’s national holiday, where she usually sits with her dog “Pepita” in a window next to the famous palace balcony. In 2019 the princess worked a total of 11 days for the royal family.

Princess Astrid with her dog Pepita and her son Alexander in her ‘regular’ window in the Royal Palace during the national holiday. Photo: Oskar Aanmoen / Royal Central.

Princess Astrid is very popular with the Norwegian people. She is considered funny, friendly and unpretentious. This also led the Norwegian government to grant the princess an ‘honorary pension’ in 2002 for everything she had done to promote the interests of Norway and Norway.

According to the Norwegian constitution, Princess Astrid has no right to succession to the Norwegian throne because she was born before 1971, and the relationship is thus governed by a special provision in an earlier version of the constitution §6 in which women had no succession rights. In 2011, however, she was 90th in the row of the British throne because she is a granddaughter of Maud, who was born in England and became the Norwegian Queen in 1905.

