The 2020 Academy Awards were all about the South Korean film Parasite and its director, Bong Joon-ho. On Oscar evening, Bong became the first person to ever win four Academy Awards for the same film, while Parasite became the very first film in a foreign language to win Best Picture. But in a sense, the real winner of the night was Bong’s interpreter, Sharon Choi. Choi culminated her scene-stealing awards season run with another flawless bilingual performance, but who is Choi?

Choi is a 25-year-old Korean-American who, according to The Guardian, currently lives in Seoul and joined the Bong team in May last year. Since then, she has made a number of striking appearances as the director’s interpreter, because Parasite has gained strength during the awards season. She acted as Bong’s interpreter during his Golden Globes acceptance speech after Parasite won Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language, and even appeared with Bong during the director’s recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Although Choi’s skills and charisma as an interpreter have made her a star, she can set a completely different course for herself in the coming years. Choi is an aspiring film director herself, as her Oscar-winning boss revealed in a post-Oscars interview. “She is also a great filmmaker,” Bong told The Hollywood Reporter (the director speaks English but speaks more comfortable in Korean, hence the work of Choi). Bong later commented on Choi’s film ambitions as he talked to Variety reporters after the ceremony and revealed that Choi is working on her own screenplay. “You already know she’s a filmmaker. She studied film at the university. So I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing a full-length script. I’m so curious about it,” Bong said.

What is Choi’s film about? It is unclear what the aspiring filmmaker is currently writing about, but apparently she has an idea for a film she would soon like to work on. According to The Wrap reporter Steve Pond, Choi plans to make a film about the awards season – a topic she has come to know intimately. “Bong Joon Ho’s translator, Sharon Choi, is a director,” wrote Pond on Twitter during the Oscars. “When the awards season ends (i.e. tomorrow), she says she wants to start a movie … about the awards season.” Pond’s tweet caught the attention of actor Henry Golding, who has already volunteered for Choi’s awards for seasonal film – should she ever come – write on Twitter that he is ‘free this summer’.

With Choi’s talent and ambitions – not to mention her impressive industrial connections – it is not out of the question of the possibility that fans could see her at a future Academy Awards ceremony to bring her own Oscar home.

