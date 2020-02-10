Advertisement

Utkarsh Ambudkar has appeared in an impressive list of projects over the past decade. A cappella fans are likely to recognize Ambudkar as one of the Treblemakers in the Anna Kendrick-fronted Pitch Perfect franchise. He also played Mindy Kaling’s brother, Rishi, in The Mindy Project, and in 2019 Ambudkar Jern, also known as the roommate of Brittany who interested love, played a marathon in Brittany.

But Ambudkar has just started. He will also be in the upcoming Mulan film with live action, and based on what he has bullied so far, it will not disappoint. The 36-year-old told IndieWire in January 2019: “It’s epic. I personally think it’s going to be the best Disney movie they’ve made, live action. It’s a new story. It’s a new version. It’s great for young girls, it’s great for the Asian community, the Asian-American community. “

Taking steps in the display was also a topic that was briefly discussed during his 2020 Oscars freestyle. As Ambudkar said on stage (via JustJared): “I have long tried to be color blind, what you see right in front of you is a sign of time … Keep an open mind, I am sure we will find that there enough light is for all of us to shine. ”

