Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is becoming much more serious. The lead actor narrowed the female survey down to four people in the Monday night episode, which means a few things.

Weber first chose these women knowing that the next step was to get to know their families. Hometown data seem to add a level of tangible, real-world experience to the Bachelor that often leads participants to international adventures and extravagant data. With home data, Weber sees how women fare in everyday life and with their families.

Peter Weber smiles at a group date filmed for “The Bachelor”.

Francisco Roman / ABC

On Monday evening, Weber sent Natasha Parker and Kelley Flanagan home, two women loved by Bachelor Nation for avoiding the season’s drama. The Twitter commentators were upset about both layoffs and had some good words about Weber.

I haven’t seen the new bachelor’s episode yet, but since you all love spoiling things … apparently Kelley has gone home and I just want to say good. Peter likes crazy little girls and Kelley wasn’t. I hope woman screams with a bottle of champagne is good to him

– B (@BayleighChiras) February 11, 2020

Women: We have to recognize our value!

Kelley: I mean, look at me, I’m a lawyer.

Women: Ew so arrogant, that doesn’t mean you get a rose !! #Bachelor

– Kevin Stan Account (@ vincentvanh03) February 11, 2020

I know you all asked yourself, and yes, I saw The Bachelor this morning before the show. What a terrible idea that was, my mood is now ruined. Peter is an absolute clown and didn’t deserve Kelley anyway. I hope Coach Prewitt will tear up another one when he visits Auburn next week

– Patrick Perret (@_patrickperret), February 11, 2020

Why does Peter / Bachelor have to make Natasha so dirty? They literally never gave her one-to-one and still kept her, just so that Peter was like me, I think we are not there yet compared to the other girls

– Saturday, February 11, 2020

Natasha was only for the show, that’s all, the bachelor is one of the most racist shows there is. You are wonderful Natasha, definitely your first choice

– May Washington (@wshngtnmr), February 11, 2020

I loved Peter in Hannah’s season, but this season was tough. They just didn’t have enough mature, strong women (why were the women so young?) I chose Natasha / Kelley for Bachelorette. They hadn’t wrapped their identities in Peter. #Bachelor #BachelorNation

– Megan McCurdy (@IfOnlyMegan) February 11, 2020

Throughout the season, some fans beat up Weber for sending the wrong people home. Last week Flanagan convinced viewers when she asked why Weber consistently rewards the drama in the house by keeping the women who cause it.

After learning that she would go home Monday morning, Flanagan made a comment that reflected the views of many fans of The Bachelor. “I’m on a different emotional level and the only one mature enough to actually be prepared for a relationship,” she said of herself compared to the other women.

She also told Weber that his relationships don’t have to be that difficult, apparently in terms of the immense amount of drama that some of the women have filmed this season.

At the time of her discharge, Flanagan was on a 3v1 date with Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss. During the date, Fuller and Weber had an emotional conversation in which she claimed that he was always “in the mood” when she saw him, and that it was difficult for her to move forward in her relationship when he was emotionally absent.

Later on the show, Weber sent Parker home during a one-on-one conversation. Some viewers indicated that he wasn’t even interested in them single-handedly. Some commentators on Twitter asked Parker to be a Bachelor in Paradise or even to appear as the next Bachelorette.

In another conversation about the episode, Madison Prewett and Weber discussed faith. Prewett expressed the importance of religion in her life, while Weber admitted that he was not too spiritually involved, but would like to do so.

Prewett is currently the leading fan favorite to be the last woman this season. While many viewers seem to want her to win the series, others, like Parker and Flanagan, claim it is too good for Weber and should be considered for The Bachelorette.

The only reason I still see this absolute joke of a season is that we see our shining star and our queen, Madison Rose Prewett, in the finale and find that she is far too good for Peter and drops him. That’s all #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/R9qBX9ZzHa

– Hay (@hailee_lowe) February 6, 2020

