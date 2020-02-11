Advertisement

We are at the end of the Bachelor season 24. Peter Weber eliminated six women in the February 3 episode and left behind Kelley Flanagan, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, Natasha Parker and Kelsey Weier. So who went home on The Bachelor Episode 7 on February 10 when the cast and crew arrived in Lima, Peru? The seventh week of Weber’s season brought fans into a frenzy of emotions.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 24 Episode 7.]

Madison Prewett and Kelsey Weier fall for Peter Weber in “The Bachelor” Episode 7

The Bachelor Week 7 starts with the one-to-one date that viewers deserve. Madison finally gets some screen time since her first one-on-one date at the premiere. Weber takes her fishing and the two seem to have a great time.

“I mean this seriously and I mean you”, Madison tells Peter. She also reveals that she sees a future with the bachelor. Weber is still a bit reluctant, however, because he does not want to be blind again.

Meanwhile, at home in the house, Kelsey reveals that Madison is very religious and has not had a full conversation about her dealbreakers with Weber. Yet this does not seem to affect the date.

During the evening part Madison tells about her dedication to religion. And although Weber loves this aspect of her, he admits that he sometimes “struggles” with his own faith. After a few more engaging moments together, Weber says he falls in love with Madison and gives her the rose.

Later Weber takes Kelsey on another one-to-one date. They travel to the hills and have fun outdoors. Both parties commit themselves and everything is good. They even discuss their ideals for married life.

During the dinner portion, Kelsey talks about her family and reveals a few details about her alienated relationship with her father. At the end of their conversation, Weber sees the power within Kelsey. He gives her a rose.

Peter Weber and Natasha Parker say goodbye in week 7 of “The Bachelor”

Not all Weber’s one-on-one dates during The Bachelor Week 7 ended with a rose. The 28-year-old pilot invited Natasha for her first one-on-one date to explore the city. They seem to have a lot of fun and at one point Weber compliments the honesty of Natasha throughout the season.

That said, Weber is sure that the chemistry is not there. The bachelor thinks that his relationship with Natasha is more like friendship. He picks up the rose, apologizes and tells her that he cannot give it to her.

“That’s a shame,” says Natasha.

Weber then explains his thoughts in a confessional. “You have to feel it in your heart. You can’t force anything, “he says. “It’s too far and it’s too serious not to be brutally honest.”

Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss go three on one

Weber has currently issued two roses. Now there are only two left for the women who go to hometown in The Bachelor Week 8. Kelley seems to be convinced that she will be chosen by Weber. In a confessional she talks about her maturity level compared to Hannah Ann and Victoria F. So she believes it should be an ‘easy choice’. Apparently not.

First, Hannah Ann talks to Weber about the stress that has been built up this week. She is worried about letting him go and doesn’t want to leave. She also wrote down the reasons why she fell in love with him.

In the meantime, Victoria F. seems to be breaking. She walks away while Kelley shivers, waiting for Weber. When the bachelor comes, he has a short conversation with Kelley, who reminds him that not all relationships must be firm.

Peter Weber | Paula Lobo / ABC via Getty Images

She is having a good time. But this may not be what Weber wants to hear. He wonders if it is “more than just fun”. Kelley then reassures him – sort of.

Eventually we arrive at Victoria F. Weber checks her after their last date. But Victoria F. doesn’t have it. She takes his questions like an attack and lashes out. Weber sees this as self-sabotage and he is willing to fight for her.

In the end, Weber does not need a food portion to choose his last four. He chooses Victoria F. and Hannah Ann. Kelley leaves completely blind.

Who goes home on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” Episode 7?

“The Bachelor” season 24 cast | ABC / Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor Episode 7 did not have a good rose ceremony. Weber handed out the roses to his last four women during their date and eliminated two women. So who went home tonight February 10? Here is who remains and is on his way to birth cities:

Hannah Ann, a 23-year-old model from Tennessee: in the running

Kelley, 27-year-old lawyer from Illinois: eliminated

Kelsey, 28-year-old professional tailor from Iowa: in the running

Madison, 23-year-old recruiter from foster parent from Alabama: in the running

Natasha, 31-year-old event planner from New York: eliminated

Victoria F., 25-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia: in the running

