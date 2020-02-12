When it comes to Survivor, Jeff Probst is the go-to guy. The silent host has been serving wild turns and exciting new challenges for 40 seasons. With Survivor: Winners at War, fans of the show are thrilled to get the chance to see how all the stars of the show would manage if they were put against each other. It promises to be an exciting season and Jeff Probst already knows who he would vote first. What’s more, he recently landed on who he thinks was the best winner of all time.

Who would Jeff Probst vote for first?

Surviving host Jeff Probst | CBS via Getty Images

Jeff Probst always has some interesting insight when it comes to Survivor and his participants. You would think that after 40 seasons of hosting Probst has a good understanding of the strategy and social aspects of the game. So if Probst gives his opinion about who he would or would not vote for, fans tend to take it seriously.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the legendary Survivor host revealed that in particular there is one participant he would try to get away as quickly as possible.

“If I played this game, I would panic because there are so many threats,” Probst began. He continued: “The man who still makes me most uncomfortable is Rob. Because Boston Rob is resourceful like no one I have ever seen. He just finds ways to stay in it longer than he should, and every minute that he takes a little longer than he should, he’s a bit closer to getting rid of you. And he’s the man I’d turn off. “

Probst added: ‘And I would take out his wife. But I would switch it off first. He’s my first. And I love him! But man, I don’t want to play against you. You’re too good. You know how to flatter. You know how to cajol. You know how to intimidate. You know how to threaten. You know how to extort. You know how to get someone to save your future wife and then kill them for everyone and they will help you bury him! “Well done, friend. Pretty well touched there. “”

It remains to be seen whether the shipwrecked people will follow Probst’s ideas, or whether they will end up with a totally different strategy in mind.

This is the best “Survivor” winner of Jeff Probst

Although the Survivor host plans to drive Boston Rob off as quickly as possible, he believes that another castaway is the best winner in the show’s history.

Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly: “I hate the question. I will answer and I will annoy everyone. I’m going to give it to Parvati. “

Probst added: “I give it to Parvati, because I only saw her play that season, I felt like we were looking at a surgeon in a body with a very delicate operation and just moved and sharpened things, and they did it for them own stitches at the end, they shut themselves off or whatever they did. “

“I mean, everyone who won this game has been a genius in how they did it because they had to do it in their season. But looking at Parvati, still when I go back and I see some of those episodes – little ones small adjustments, all about persuasion. She charmed you or made you feel the consequence. One or the other. Sometimes, both together, “he continued.

Introduce fire tokens at “Survivor”

Survivor fans will have a new twist to adjust when it comes to season 40. This season, the introduction of fire chips will take place, which will act as a kind of currency within the game.

In essence, everyone starts with one token. When they are voted out, they give their token to another castaway and are sent to the Edge of Extinction. On the Edge there are benefits that can be exchanged for shipwrecked people who are still in the game for tokens. People on the Edge can then use the tokens to earn amenities or benefits that can help them return to the shipwrecked group.