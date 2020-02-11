Advertisement

While many Americans see Hollywood as the sun that the rest of the film industry revolves around, Bollywood is in fact the largest film industry in the world. In addition to the gigantic film industry in Nigeria and India, South Korea has had a growing film industry for years. And yet the United States has been relatively slow in discovering the greatness of other countries in film. The South Korean film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, had an incredible night at the Oscars 2020. That’s a good sign, but in general, Americans are hardly aware of the art of foreign film – especially South Korean film.

Great South Korean film existed before “Parasite”

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho poses with his Oscar | Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

The Star Tribue, a newspaper from Minneapolis, recently pointed out that the only “South Korean films that reach these shores” are for the most part thrillers about murderers, excuse the rhyme. You would think that “almost everyone in that country is a murderer,” writes Chris Hewitt.

“It probably says more about the taste of Americans than about South Korean films,” Hewitt argues. “Korea makes other genres, but we almost never see them.”

Films such as Oldboy, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and other bloody flicks “followed that blood-splashed suit.” Oldboy was the film, argues Hewitt, to launch a wave of interest in Korean films in the US.

The Oscars did not recognize South Korean films before the Bong Joon Ho film in 2019

But, he writes, “amazingly, it took 17 years of consistent South Korean excellence before the Oscars finally got acquainted with Parasite.” (Parasite won the Academy Award for best photo), Best director, Best original screenplay and Best foreign language film).

And again, that does not mean that South Korea has not produced films or made high quality films. Hollywood is just very bad at seeing its own bubble outside. (Not to mention, members of the Academy recently stated that they don’t like to read subtitles).

Executive producers Min Heoi Heo and Miky Lee, producer Kwak Sin-ae and So-dam Park accept the Best Picture Award for Parasite at the Oscars | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

What it really means, as Hewitt argues, is that “many great movies haven’t caught the attention of Academy Awards.”

Hewitt wants to fight that and give his readers a list of South Korean films they should see. They include: Train to Busan, “an exciting minute film in which the zombie apocalypse happens just as an absent father accompanies his daughter home;” Burning, a “creepy drama;” Oasis, a “devastating romance;” and The maidservant, a “psychosexual battle of wits,” among others.

Winning “Parasite” Best photo (and 3 other Academy Awards) is a good sign for Hollywood

Given the incredible work of South Korean directors, it’s really a shame: Parasite is not only the first Korean (and non-English speaking) film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, it’s the “first Korean nominee for international film ” Ever. It is the first time that the Academy has even nominated a South Korean film, even in the foreign films category.

No wonder Joon-ho called the Oscars a “local” award ceremony.

Yet it is a good sign for progress. Of course this year the Academy Awards seemed to compensate a bit because of the reputation of being #SoWhite. But we hope that the fact that the Oscars gave four giant thumbs to the South Korean film Parasite inspires more American film visitors to diversify their tastes.

