The 5 hectare property in the village of Dhannipur on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in the Ayodhya district was awarded to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for various reasons for the construction of a mosque.

Some of these reasons were the location’s proximity to a freeway, the population mix of the nearby town of Raunahi, and the history of communal harmony in the region. The site is almost 25 kilometers from the place where the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built.

When the spokesman for the state government and UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma announced the allocation, he said: “The country is 200 meters from the highway and is easy to reach. It is the best place to maintain harmony between people, law and order. “

Some locals said some Ayodhya saints’ request that the mosque be off the main paths of Parikrama had also been met.

The state government initially selected three spots on highways near Ayodhya before the central government focused on the Dhannipur site near the city of Raunahi, an official said.

During the completion of the site for the mosque, the government made sure that it was in a Muslim area to minimize disputes between the two communities, the state government official said, who refused to be named.

“The area has no history of local violence and members of both communities have lived in harmony,” said the official.

Mohammad Arshad, Madarsa teacher in Faizabad, Ayodhya district, said: “It is not the only criterion for choosing the location.”

After the Supreme Court, in its Ayodhya judgment of November 9, last year ordered five acres of land to be allocated to the mosque, Sadhus, saints and mahants of temples and mothers in Ayodhya had requested that the land be allocated outside the Panchkosi Parikarma ” and “14 kosi parikarma” areas of the temple city, he said.

Dhannipur was outside the Parikarma area, he said.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi Ayodhya said: “The government has met our request to allocate land to mosques outside the Parikarma area.”

The official also said the Ayodhya district government scanned land on highways that crossed the temple city, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, the Ayodhya-Gonda highway, the Faizabad-Azamgarh highway, the Ayodhya-Basti highway, and the Faizabad-Sultanpur highway ,

Three locations on the Faizabad-Azamgarh, Ayodhya-Basti and Lucknow-Ayodhya motorways were shortlisted.

The first two locations were near the Parikarma route, so the government focused on Dhannipur, the officer said.

Up to 60% of Raunahi’s population are Muslim. The land was allocated near the Mazar of Sufi Saint Shahgada Shah.

Raunahi is also home to Al-Jame-atul-Islamia, a well-known Islamic seminary of the Sunni Barelvi sect that has had a significant impact among Muslims across the country.

Ramesh Yadav, 32, the Dhannipur village head, said: “Those who come to visit the magnificent Ram Temple, which is expected to show up in Ayodhya, will also visit our village out of sheer curiosity, where the BJP- Government has chosen the land of the agricultural department for the mosque. “

“I think the country where the mosque could be built crosses two villages, Dhannipur and Sheikhpur Jafar. As there is a significant Muslim population in and around Dhannipur and the neighboring villages, I believe the country is well positioned to meet the religious needs of minorities, ”graduate Yadav said on the phone.

Firoz Khan, a graduate who runs a joint service center (CSC) in Dhannipur, said: “So far we have had two mosques, but now we may get another one. The two mosques in Dhannipur were enough for our village, which has no large population. But the new mosque would certainly bring us attention, steps and development. ”

Immediately after the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgment of November 9 last year, Dhannipur-Gramm-Pradhan was addressed by Treasury officials who measured the vacant government property in the village.

The officials arrived again on Wednesday to take further measurements.

Dhannipur has a literacy rate of 77.70 percent for men and 62.34 percent for women according to the 2011 census.

“It is true that the literacy rate and awareness are impressive in a village where there is no communal bitterness,” said Firoz Khan.

In November 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government approved the renaming of the Faizabad division to Ayodhya and announced that it would include the Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

