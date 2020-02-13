The home victory of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 111-104 on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night will certainly leave a good taste in the mouth of the Memphis fans during the All-Star break. What makes this victory even sweeter is the fact that Portland was on the heels of the Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On the way to the game, the Grizz knew it would not be easy. After all, Damian Lillard had forced his name into the MVP interview after an unbelievable piece where he had an average of more than 40 points per game and had placed his Blazers team at striking distances in the past two weeks.

After knocking down the Blazers, Memphis has gained some breathing room with a 3.5-game guideline to work with while the Grizzlies try to stay firm in the play-off photo.

Although it was a fantastic victory, it was far from conventional.

Grizzlies’ bank dominated the Blazers reserves and beat them by a margin of 54-28.

Brandon Clarke was the catalyst in the second rotation and tied his career of 27 points in an impressive 12-of-14 shooting. All but three points came out of the paint, another area in which Memphis owned Portland. The Grizzlies placed no fewer than 76 points in comparison with the Trail Blazers ’34.

Yes Morant was a factor early and often, the night ended with 20 points and nine assists. If the 19-year-old didn’t rub his way through bodies in the track, he put his teammates on the edge. There was even a span that lasted just over two minutes at the start of the second quarter, where Morant assisted on five consecutive Grizz buckets.

Jonas Valanciunas fought low all night and ended with a double-double consisting of 12 points and 18 boards.

The Lithuanian seven feet and Hassan Whiteside, the center of Trail Blazer, certainly did not exchange birthday invitations on Wednesday evening. After receiving the best from Whiteside for most of the night, JV lured him into two technical errors that led to his subsequent ejection with 19 ticks on the clock.

Gorgui Dieng played his first game in a Grizzlies uniform and finished with seven points. Memphis urgently needed another big man and Deng seems to fit seamlessly into this rapid attack.

Not only can Dieng get on and off the floor better than most centers in the NBA, he can shoot from three and his height often plays a role at the defending end of the floor. There is a clear connection between him and Tyus Jones that can still be felt after the two four seasons played together for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

just clean the back boards, you know that?

The following for most Grizzlies is a week off before they prepare to head west on a four-game road trip with the Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Rockets. Jackson Jr. years and Morant are working together for Team USA against Canadian Clarke, who will prepare for the World-Star weekend in the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday-evening in Chicago.

The Memphis Grizzlies far exceeded everyone’s expectations in the first half of the season. One thing is certain – the Grizzlies will not surprise anyone in the second half of the season. The NBA has discovered that this group of budding stars is real.

Can the Grizz reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign? Tune in and find out. You will have no regrets.