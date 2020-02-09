Advertisement

90 Day Fiance has become such a cult classic that the show has a number of spin-offs. The success of the show is largely due to the crazy stories that are shown in the series every season. Producers really have to search the globe to find some of the craziest storylines to get viewers back.

Sasha and Emily 90 Day Fiance | Instagram: @ emily.larina

But over the years, some cast members have come out and have said that TLC took some liberties in portraying their stories. In fact, some have accused the network of downright editing.

Emily Larina calls TLC

Emily Larina is one of the newest cast members of the TLC show to call the network. Emily and her husband Sasha had to deal with a lot of kickbacks after fans felt that Sasha was cold and indifferent. In a recent Instagram post, Emily said she didn’t feel that TLC was showing the real Sasha.

“For a while I was disappointed that the world didn’t get to know the Sasha, I know that,” she wrote a picture of the two. “The man I know always thinks about how he can be a better provider of his family. The man who sees something in the store and says, “I want to send this to my father, son, brother, etc.” The man who doesn’t have many possessions because he gives. I remember asking why he always gave his clothes away to his brother and he would say, “Because it’s better that he has them than me.” “

She also said how hard Sasha works to make sure she is happy.

“He would work in shifts, but still come home on a long metro ride to check me out,” she said. “He is the kind of man who helps others and expects nothing in return. He is never afraid to pursue his dreams. When his family calls, he answers. I love you and I will appreciate you forever for everything you have I have come to terms with everything. I will keep the real you to myself. “

Michael Jessen’s problems with TLC

Michael Jessen has also had problems with the way TLC portrayed the relationship between him and Juliana Custodio.

“This is the largest number of manufactured bulls – t … too bad of your Sharp Entertainment and TLC,” he wrote a screenshot of an episode of the show.

He later went to Instagram Live to further express his horror.

“This was a very interesting trip for us, for our family,” he said. “Tonight’s episode and actually last week have planted the seeds, and I think we’ll see more of these things next week. It’s a bit hard for us to be honest. You know, look, it’s a reality We are not paid actors, there are certainly many liberties that are taken when filming this and that is all well and good and it is fun and games, but I have to say, Sarah (my ex-wife) and Juliana, myself, we all appreciate positivity and support because we really live here. ”

Jessen and Larina are not the only ones who call TLC. Jasmin Lahtinen has also complained about the show and Robert’s former mother-in-law Stephanie Woodcock has also claimed that the show is scripted.

