Amazon believes President Trump is key to understanding why he lost up to a $ 10 billion contract with the Department of Defense.

In legal documents filed in January but unsealed on Monday, the cloud computing arm of retailer Amazon Web Services announced that it was serving President Trump and six others over the hotly controversial Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract wants to stop. The Pentagon presented Microsoft with the coveted cloud computing contract in October, a surprise for many technology analysts who had viewed Amazon as favorites.

The new publicly available documents are another development by Amazon to challenge the Department of Defense bidding process and possibly overturn the agency’s selection for Microsoft as the cloud contract winner.

WHow does Amazon plan to depose President Trump?

Amazon previously complained that President Trump’s public hostility to the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos distorted the tendering process for the JEDI contract. Trump has publicly dealt with Amazon and its founder. For example, in 2018 and again in 2019, Trump tweeted that the Washington Post owned Bezos should register as a “lobbyist” because he claimed the newspaper was directed against him.

Another totally wrong story in the Amazon Washington Post (lobbyist) says that I would give them an excuse if my aides broke the wall building law (which is growing rapidly). The Washington Post invented this only to humiliate and belittle – FAKE NEWS!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

… Does not include the fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should therefore REGISTER. If the P.O. “If Amazon increased its package rates, shipping costs would increase by $ 2.6 billion.” This post-fraud must stop. Amazon now has to pay the actual costs (and taxes)!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), March 31, 2018

In its legal filing, Amazon noted several cases of Trump’s public attacks on Bezos and Amazon, alleging that Trump had instructed the Department of Defense to investigate the JEDI procurement process after publicly declaring that it had “enormous … complaints” about AWS heard. Amazon then claimed that after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper began “examining” the JEDI bidding process, DoD evaluators’ reports had shifted in favor of Microsoft and against AWS.

When explaining his desire to drop Trump, Amazon noted evidence that Trump may be biased against the company, and then said that he “has unique knowledge of the entirety of his discussions and the overall message he communicates.”

“Accordingly, AWS is striving to make discoveries and additions that are closely tailored to public bias behavior and reveal facts that AWS is currently not aware or accessible to demonstrate how exactly President Trump’s order to screw Amazon was carried out during the decision-making process Amazon said.

Even so, Trump is unlikely to be deposed, George Washington University legal procurement law expert Steve Schooner told the Associated Press. Schooner said that Trump’s dismissal was “clearly relevant,” but he “couldn’t imagine that this president was sitting for this dismissal.”

WWhat else does Amazon want to reject?

The cloud computing giant also wants six other people to talk about how the JEDI tendering process works. Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, “has first-hand knowledge of President Trump’s animus towards Bezos and Amazon,” said Amazon. Other people Amazon wants to hear from are Esper, Dana Deasy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, and three others whose names have been revised.

Why does Amazon continue to question the JEDI bidding process?

The JEDI contract is not only important for several reasons, but is also worth several billion US dollars. A 10-year deal could pave the way for Amazon to win lucrative cloud computing deals with other government agencies.

The conclusion of a contract with the Ministry of Defense is considered to be particularly prestigious for technology giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, as the agency uses advanced technologies, also for combat. The perception of being the most tech-savvy and reliable could also lead to additional corporate customers.

In a statement to Fortune, Amazon said: “President Trump has repeatedly expressed his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt government functions, including federal decisions, and to advance his personal agenda.” The question is whether the President of the United States can use the Department of Defense budget to pursue his own personal and political goals. “

The White House did not respond to email requests for comments. A spokesman for the Department of Defense emailed Fortune in an email that the department “strongly opposed Amazon Web Services’ request for senior DoD executives to be removed.”

“The request is unnecessary, troublesome, and is simply trying to delay the deployment of this important technology in the hands of our warriors,” added the spokesman.

