People inside and outside of China have already sharply criticized the Chinese health authorities for their slow and secret response to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has now identified as a global health emergency.

The Chinese authorities have been waiting for weeks to acknowledge the problem and mobilize resources to address one of the worst public health crises in recent years. Instead, the authorities censored online discussions about the virus, restricted people’s freedom of movement, and failed to address discrimination against people from Wuhan and Hubei.

Authorities quarantined Wuhan after 5 million of its 11 million residents had left the city. And expanding the quarantine zone to nearly 100 million people can be seen as an attempt to prove that the outbreak was taken seriously rather than an effective public health strategy. While there was a short period of less media exposure from the authorities, which made a notable contribution to reporting the outbreak, this window may have closed.

The adoption by the Chinese government of an authoritarian approach to the outbreak of the coronavirus based on quarantine and press censorship is not unlike that of Xinjiang, the northwestern region of 13 million Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims. The authorities have created the conditions for a potential health disaster and made it almost impossible for anyone outside the region to know what is happening there.

Torture, severely restricted religious freedom, enforced disappearance, harassment of the diaspora community, pressure on other governments to send asylum seekers back to China. Human Rights Watch has documented these human rights violations by Chinese authorities against the Muslim population of Xinjiang for more than two decades. However, arbitrary detention of more than a million people and omniscient surveillance by Orwell over the past three years are likely to exacerbate the current fear of coronaviruses.

In 2017, Uyghur diaspora communities around the world reported that they had lost contact with family members in Xinjiang, and there was news that there were large numbers of arrests. Authorities restricted access to the region, making it extremely difficult for journalists, diplomats, and independent observers to document these developments. Over the course of the following year, human rights defenders interviewed people who managed to flee the country, searched online for satellite images and procurement documents, and searched social media for clues to the whereabouts of individual Uighurs.

Slowly a picture emerged of the “Campaign Against Violent Extremism”, in which the authorities massively arrest Turkish Muslims for practices as trivial as using WhatsApp or communicating with families in one of 26 countries, which the authorities have identified as “Sensitive” are classified that such actions mean “extremism”.

Human Rights Watch documented the arbitrary mass arrests in 2018. People in prison camps are being “politically re-educated,” and some of them are being tortured and are receiving inadequate medical treatment. Some of the people released from the Xinjiang camps reported poor conditions in the camps. They were held in cold and overcrowded rooms, forced to sleep in shifts and alternately stood watch at night – and had no idea when they could ever be released. Some reported rudimentary medical care, while others said they were denied the necessary medication. It is hard to imagine that the authorities in these facilities are ready to report, let alone treat, coronavirus cases.

In addition, the authorities began institutionalizing Turkish-Muslim children whose parents were arbitrarily detained. They are also taught Mandarin and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party, which is constantly wiping out their cultural and linguistic identity. However, there is no publicly available information as to whether children in such facilities or their caregivers have been exposed to the coronavirus or whether measures are being taken to treat them if the virus spreads there.

Outside of the camps, authorities use high-tech surveillance, sometimes in a way that limits access to health care. The most common daily tasks, such as visiting a market or going to school with a child, require going through checkpoints where people have to present their IDs. Some checkpoints are equipped with “data doors” that use facial recognition and secretly collect people’s phone identification data to track every movement. The authorities have a huge amount of information about people’s movements and may be able to tell if they are just trying to access medical care. However, we have documented cases of people who do not receive adequate medical treatment due to these high-tech restrictions on movement. Under the guise of a free public health program, authorities across the region collected DNA samples from people between the ages of 12 and 65 to determine the relationship between people who the authorities identified as suspicious. Here, too, it is practically impossible to know whether sick people in the region can pass all checkpoints to be treated.

Despite (or perhaps due to) government control and information about people across Xinjiang, the authorities have provided virtually no information about the impact of the virus on this region, except for the state media confirmation of around two dozen reported cases. As a result, Uighurs around the world – who are already desperately looking for news from their family members – are in even greater agony, unsure whether the virus has reached this region, whether detainees have been accidentally exposed to the virus, or whether anyone in the entire region has access appropriate care.

A solid approach to respecting rights requires the opposite of what the Chinese authorities in Xinjiang do: full transparency about the extent of the virus’s spread in the region, access for independent observers and media to the region, and most urgent access to all persons who are detained by appropriately trained doctors and who can guarantee adequate treatment. The authorities should also immediately allow communication between the detainees and their family members.

International law and Chinese law guarantee the right to freedom, freedom of religion and access to adequate medical care. It is bad enough that China is unpunishingly violating the rights of Turkish Muslims, and it is worse that it is also sentencing them to serious illnesses.

