Sam Raimi is officially the new director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was a month ago that Marvel said goodbye to director Scott Derrickson because of creative differences. Given the fact that Raimi has experience in making super hero films and horror films, it is no wonder why fans get crazy about him who directs Benedict Cumberbatch’s next stand-alone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
New “Doctor Strange 2” director Sam Raimi | L. Cohen / Wire Image
Raimi joins the MCU
Marvel has officially confirmed that Raimi is directing
Doctor Strange 2, inside
theaters in May 2021. The studio does not have many details about the
plot of the film, but it is expected to be Marvel’s first outing in the horror
genre.
With Derrickson leaving the project, Raimi is probably the
best suited for the film. Raimi’s The Evil Dead has not only been given cult-like status among fans, but he too
directed the Spider-Man trilogy
the early 2000s with Tobey Maguire in the lead.
Although Raimi may be the perfect fit, there are some
worries about the movie. To start with, Raimi arrives late
development of the film, which could limit its stamp on the project. We have
no doubt that Raimi will improve things, but most have great scenes
probably already worked out.
Secondly, we
Got This Covered reports that Derrickson left because Marvel wanted that too
much control over the tone of the film. It is possible that Raimi tends the line
with the studio to get another project going, but we will
wait and see what happens on that front.
Marvel fans are crazy about Raimi’s recruitment
Reservations aside, fans have gone crazy about Raimi
helming Doctor Strange 2. On the way to
social media, the decision to hire Raimi has been overwhelmingly approved by
Marvel fans, who can’t wait to see what he can bring to the table.
“If the news is true, Doctor Strange 2 is now again my most anticipated MCU film,” wrote a fan.
Aside from bringing his style to the film, fans are very sorry
enthusiastic about which actors Raimi brings. There have been many
talk about Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi who appear, although nothing
officially confirmed.
There have also been rumors of performances by other superheroes in the MCU, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).
While we wait for the official word, there is another actor who would like to reunite fans with Raimi on the big screens.
Will Maguire appear in “Doctor Strange 2”?
There are still many questions about Doctor Strange 2, especially with Raimi now at the helm. But internal sources claim that Raimi is very interested in casting Maguire.
Raimi has a long history of recycling actors, thus bringing
Maguire back would not be completely excluded. And with the film
investigating elements of the multiverse, it is possible that Maguire will take its revenge
version of Spider-Man, albeit in an alternative universe.
That said, it was also claimed that Maguire appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but
that didn’t happen. Producers apparently worried about the fact that Maguire was there
board would confuse fans and decided to go in a different direction.
Maguire did not comment on the rumors around him
appearance in Doctor Strange 2.
Rachel McAdams leaves “Multiverse of Madness”
Although it is exciting to see Raimi take over, Doctor Strange 2 lost another important actor. After the surprising exit from Derrickson, Rachel McAdams has also officially left the sequel.
In Doctor Strange,
McAdams played the role of Dr. Christine Palmer, who was a love interest for
Strange and supported him during his recovery. We don’t know what McAdam is like
exit affects the script, but it is absolutely sad to see her go.
Palmer is not open about her departure, although sources
say she didn’t want to be part of the film without Derrickson.
Hopefully the actress will return to the franchise at some point
by road, especially with Strange who plays such an important role in the MCU.
Doctor Strange in the
Multiverse of Madness will be opened in the cinema on May 5, 2021.