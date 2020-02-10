Advertisement

The verdict of the Delhi general election will be announced today. The results will not only determine who will rule the city for five years, but will also leave a new impression on the screen of Indian democracy.

The vitriol released during the election campaign is still fresh. Although the election campaign was scheduled for the Delhi elections, the way in which issues were addressed indicated that it was a national election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a whole brigade of “nationalists”. In the seven-decade history of Indian democracy, this was perhaps the first time that a party had dropped nearly 250 MPs for a 70-seat competition. During the campaign, the party’s former president and interior minister, Amit Shah, led the charge. He went door to door, spoke to various gatherings to support the party’s candidates, and tried to convey his message through several rallies. The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, also spoke on 12 election rallies. The attempt, which is characteristic of the BJP’s electoral strategy elsewhere, aimed to win a significant share of the majority community’s votes.

The BJP has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi their face in this election. This time, however, he only addressed two public rallies. This suggests that the party has been extremely careful to ensure that Brand Modi remains untouched in the event of an unfavorable outcome. This is despite the fact that the BJP has attempted to pass the election test by drawing on the Prime Minister’s far-reaching decisions on issues such as Triple Talaq, Article 370 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Their leaders also repeatedly mentioned the Dharna in Shaheen Bagh and accused political rivals of supporting it. In response, the senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) argued that those responsible for law and order in the city had the power and therefore the responsibility to evacuate the Dharna in Shaheen Bagh. The legal and regulatory machinery in Delhi is subordinate to the Union’s Ministry of Interior. The results will show the argument that resonated with the people of Delhi.

Regardless of the outcome, the polls have again demonstrated that India is formulating a new definition of secularism. Arvind Kejriwal recites that Hanuman Chalisa only affirms that. Later he was also seen with a club at a public gathering. Previously, various political leaders visited temples, mosques and other places of religious importance. The context is difficult to miss. Sonia Gandhi once said that Congress was defeated in the 2014 elections because it was planned to be an anti-Hindu party. An attempt is being made to counteract this impression.

Some may attribute this to the BJP’s desire to establish majority dominance. However, the fact is that AAP, who launched the campaign on behalf of development, was forced to change its mindset to compete with the BJP. They could sense that Shaheen Bagh had become a practical tool for the BJP to change the course of the campaign. The organizers of the protests against the CAA, both in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere, were aware of this fact. They used the constitution, the national anthem and images by Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar as symbols of resistance to frustrate attempts to polarize together. At times, attempts have been made to recite slogans specific to religion, but the demonstrators stopped because they did not want their efforts to be associated with a particular creed.

The assessments made prior to these elections clearly predicted that AAP would be in pole position. That is why the BJP has opted for an aggressive strategy right from the start. Shah himself was at the forefront of this strategy. If you look at his file, you will find that Shah denies any choice as if it were his first and last fight. Kejriwal fought for his record in education, electricity, water and health. Its honesty, administrative intentions and efficiency cannot be doubted. In such a scenario, the BJP needed some extra effort to get a foothold in the elections.

Will Delhi defend Shah’s aggression? Or will the Kejriwal government’s performance overshadow him? How will the miserable efforts of the Congress impact? Tuesday’s result will answer these questions. It will also shape Indian politics.

Shashi Shekhar is editor in chief of Hindustan

The views expressed are personal

