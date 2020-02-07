Advertisement

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has declared governance or giveaway distribution to be his core business in the elections. However, he and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) persistently avoided one thing – the party’s 2015 election promise to award eight lakh jobs.

“AAP will create eight new jobs over the next five years,” the party said before the 2015 elections.

The AAP manifesto for the 2020 election is not about jobs at all.

AAP sources said at the time of the 2015 election manifesto preparation that Kejriwal wanted to promise 15 lakh jobs, but Yogendra Yadav, who later quit the party, had spoken out against it and asked how the party would make such a big promise without any pull can assess the necessary precautions.

Kejriwal had tried to appease him, arguing that the AAP had to be practical and such promises had to be made to make politics, sources added.

Yadav had held on to his weapons, however, but Kejriwal went on and promised eight lakh jobs in his manifesto, only to be completely forgotten for the next five years.

As a result, the AAP decided not to speak about jobs in the 2020 elections, which would trigger a debate about its promise for 2015.

The opposition BJP, which was attacked by Congress at the worst unemployment center in four decades, has also chosen not to raise the issue of work at the AAP.

The lack of jobs from the 2020 manifesto is ironic

Earlier this week, the AAP released its 2020 election manifesto outlining how it would continue to use 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals to “make Delhi safer for women” and 24/7 clean water for all residents of the citizen will provide capital.

In 2015, the AAP vision document had 70 promises. The 2020 manifesto has less than half – 28 promises.

The lack of job promises from the 2020 manifesto is ironic given the frequency with which Kejriwal spoke about unemployment.

Kejriwal, who questioned the need for the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), said last month: “It is said that even Hindus have to leave the country if they don’t have identity papers for themselves and their parents. Unemployment rate is high. Our children have no jobs and no houses. You (central government) say that you will import two crore Hindus from Pakistan, where will they be located? “

In December last year, Kejriwal asked as part of the News18 India Chaupal about the CAA who would give the “crowds” who work at a time when the Indians themselves are fighting for work.

At a rally in March this year leading up to the Lok Sabha election, Kejriwal announced that the AAP government would advertise two new lakh jobs when Delhi gains full state power.

Kejriwal also promised in 2015 that all contract workers would be regulated and claimed that the Delhi government had two vacancies. AAP leaders had informed ThePrint in September 2019 that the file on this matter had been forwarded to the central government, which they never approved.

“It is not possible for the government to create jobs directly, but we will encourage companies to create jobs,” said a member of the AAP election manifesto committee.

When asked why there were no jobs mentioned in the manifesto, the member received no answer.

AAP has not kept its toilet promise

The party had promised to build 2,000,000 toilets in 2015. According to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, chaired by Kejriwal, the government had only built 22,000 communal toilets in the past three and a half years.

According to a report by the auditor and auditor submitted to the Delhi Assembly in 2018, not a single toilet has been built under the central government’s Swachh Bharat program in two and a half years since its introduction in 2014.

Meanwhile, in its manifesto for this year’s Delhi elections, the BJP has promised to offer at least ten Lakh youth employment opportunities over the next five years “so that the youth are able to pursue their aspirations.”

Congress promised to make job creation a priority # 1 in both the public and private sectors in its manifesto.

The party has announced that it will help create 34 public sector jobs and fill all four central government jobs before March 2020.

It was also promised to create 10 lakh new Seva Mitra positions in every gram of Panchayat and in the local urban body.

