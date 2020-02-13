The California primaries that have actually taken place on March 3 since the beginning of this month will almost certainly not prove to be decisive, above all because the national Democratic Party wants it to.

This means that despite California’s efforts, uncertainty about this year’s Democratic presidential candidate will continue well into the spring if there was a potential that this could be addressed very early.

What if, for example, the 490-strong California delegation to the Democratic Convention in Charlotte, NC were selected in the same way that the Republicans choose their delegates?

It’s a good bet that the many Democrats who ran in their party’s preliminary rounds, most of the time in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, with their tiny clout, have done without convention and focused on California.

But they didn’t because everyone knew they had no chance of winning a decisive majority in California, and most thought they would get at least some delegates to the Golden State. So why come here?

The rules that ensure that this remains uncertain are called “proportional representation”. Candidates win delegates in any state in direct proportion to the votes they pull, as long as they manage 15 percent of the vote either in Congress counties or across the state.

Yes, congressional districts will count a lot if the votes are counted from the official election night. Regardless of how early they are submitted or sent, no votes will be counted until then.

So if former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Indiana’s Pete Buttigieg and one or two other candidates stay about the same as they are in some polls, everyone could bring about 90 delegates here, but probably no one will leave California with a clear one A head start over the others.

Part of the problem is that the only democratic campaign in many California districts was former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Each of the 53 congressional districts will send between four and seven delegates to the convention. The actual number depends on how strongly a district has recently voted democratically.

This meant that even a candidate who received less than 15 percent of the national vote could make hay in areas that have generally become republican by camping there and demonstrating a certain attraction for the population. It seemed to be designed for moderate candidates like Biden, Buttigieg, Bloomberg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but only Bloomberg dived as far as a toe in these waters.

Nationwide and in districts with more than four delegates, the leading candidates now appear to be destined to receive a similar number of congressional votes.

And California’s 79 non-pledged “super delegates” – including city mayors, state officials and members of Congress and the party’s National Committee – will not help much, unlike her move to Hillary Clinton in 2016. The Party’s resentment The Left Wing forced a big one Change of status as a super-delegate: you cannot vote on the first ballot. This makes them irrelevant unless the convention blocks them.

Although California will provide almost as many delegates as the other 12 states that will vote together on “Super Tuesday” on March 3, it cannot have nearly the impact the legislator hoped for when he voted on June has moved to early March.

Even less critical is the fact that ballot papers that are only sent on election day are counted if they are received no later than three days. The final counts may not be known until weeks later. Shadow of botched Iowa gatherings.

This system makes democratic votes cast in what is usually Republican Texas almost as important as that in this democratic stronghold. Add in smaller states like Minnesota, Alabama, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma, and the Super Tuesday result should cause more confusion.

This could help a late-arrival candidate like Bloomberg, whose seemingly unlimited self-funding has allowed him to start organizations in every Super Tuesday state, a phenomenon he must continue in March in later-voting locations like New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania 3 shows is even approximately respectable.

All of this means that despite California’s attempt to exercise the influence of its sheer size mandates, democratic rules will frustrate efforts.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]