I have a lot of questions about surfing and my life as a professional surfer. One of them that I get quite often is, “So why did you choose to surf at all?”

I usually answer with my standard answer: “Our house was right on the beach, so it was only natural to learn to surf. As if you were living opposite tennis courts, you would probably learn tennis. “

This is the simple answer, since this is basically the fact. I couldn’t look out the window without seeing the surf. I couldn’t do anything without hearing it – we were so close that it was always in our ears. In fact, it always smelled of salt air. There was no escape.

It was so close to the surf that even our city’s name was Surfside. So done. How could I not learn to surf?

But let me tell you a little bit about my days in front of the surfboard and what led to my first ride on one.

When I was very young, we lived in the Alhambra. One of the things my mother liked to do was take the bus to Long Beach and hang out at The Pike, a huge amusement park that used to be on the beach. One day she took me with us and we went to the beach right next to Rainbow Pier. I have to go into the water, only in the really flat part right next to the beach. I found that I didn’t let the ebb and flow of the tiny waves run right away, but pushed myself in and pulled out right next to the sand. A bit like children’s body surfing.

This is my first wave memory.

Next, I was sent to Kilgore Kiddie Camp in the Malibu Mountains for a few weeks in the summer months. One day they took us to the beach north of Santa Monica. I waded into the water and stopped when a wave broke over my head. I heard the sound of the tube just before it creamed me. This second memory always stayed with me.

Then we moved to Surfside. I met a couple of brothers who lived down the street, Marc and Mike DeCheveroux. They had canvas air mats with which they rode the waves. I persuaded my father to get me one too. It was one of those heavy things that was blue and green that would rub off your skin immediately if you lay on it for more than 10 seconds. I immediately found that wearing a t-shirt was the only way to go if I was driving on a certain type of air mat.

We would ride these things in everything that came through at Surfside. I liked to ride on my knees and sometimes could actually stand on mine as if it were really stable when it was very full of air. At least for a child of about six years.

Together with the air mats, we drove everything else that would swim. Sometimes old pieces of plywood. It was just the joy of riding waves.

I tried to ride an old 100-pound redwood board that one day a child had found buried in his garden on the street. I almost killed myself when it almost hit my head. Then there was the day when I sneaked my neighbor’s board out of his garden and rode my first wave.

So there is a short summary of why I chose to surf. To learn the rest of the story from there, grab a copy of my new book, “Not finished yet”. It is available at CorkysNotDoneYet.com. (Yes, I know that was a shameless plug, but who cares, an old surf dog has to eat.)

Ask the expert

Q. One day I saw you in the water and you gave some people a surf lesson. You sat at the side of the break and showed them how to paddle and turn the board. Since I’m a beginner myself, I’ve tried to pay attention to some tips without you noticing that I’m watching. Then you start doing this thing where you sunk the back of the board and set it up like a horse or something. I had no idea what it was about and have been wondering ever since. Would it be too much to explain what this step is for?

Larry Linden, Tustin

ON. No problem, I’m happy to point this out to you. I call it “sinking and sloshing”. I teach this to all beginners I get along with all the water safety stuff etc. This is a very helpful maneuver to quickly get to the speed of paddling and can also really help waves catch.

They slide back on your board and let the tail sink. When the nose rises, bend forward and grab the nose with one hand. When the board lurches forward, slide into the paddle position and stroke the other hand. You use the speed you get from the board in front of you and you move very fast, very fast.

If you’re good at it and your timing is right, you can use it to catch waves without paddling or maybe with just one swipe. It’s a very cool move. Good luck.

