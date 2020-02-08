Advertisement

Jazz

Jennings was not exactly a barrier-free, effortless journey to her

last operation for gender confirmation.

The

The 19-year-old trans-rights activist and star of TLC’s I Am Jazz had her

first operation at the bottom in 2018 after many years of puberty blockers. But

in the case of serious complications, she had to take not one but two corrective measures

procedures afterwards.

On

the seasonal premiere of I

Am Jazz Season 6, fans saw Jazz

get her third, and what she hoped was her last, sex-confirming operation.

But after her surgery with Dr. Marci Bowers and Dr. Jess Ting, the young reality star still had a scary complication that led her doctor to propose another procedure in New York. In the second episode of the season, “The Ex-Factor”, a terrified Jazz asked her mother, Jeanette Jennings, frantically for help when she discovered a problem.

Jazz Jennings | Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

The 19-year-old noticed a complication a month after her third operation

About a month after her third operation at the bottom, Jazz seemed to heal well. Surgeons had corrected the placement of her clitoris, as well as debilitating scars and other complications.

But one day Jazz noticed something was wrong … very bad. “Mom! Get over here! Something is wrong! “She exclaimed as Jeanette climbed the stairs. “I want you to look at something for me,” Jazz told her mother.

Jeanette seemed just as scared as her daughter. “Your urethra should be like this, this little thing,” she told her. “I don’t see a vaginal channel, Jazz.”

The women agreed that a “giant bulge” seemed to be blocking her vaginal canal, causing them both to worry that something went wrong in the recovery process.

Needless to say that Jazz was more than a little worried about the strange bulge. “This scares me because my mother is confused about my urethra, my vagina, and that’s not a good sign for me,” the young lawyer told I Am Jazz producers.

Dr. Bowers said she needed a new procedure in New York

Fortunately Jazz and Jeanette were able to send a photo of the alarming possible complication directly to Dr. Send Bowers, who immediately contacted.

“I’m not trying to panic,” Jazz’s mother said, but admitted she had no idea what could go wrong. “I have no idea what I’m looking at now.”

Dr. Bowers said it looked like more tissue had to be removed. “To me it looked like there was some sort of bulge or bubble,” she told the I Am Jazz star after viewing the photo. “That’s part of the remaining erectile tissue. And I think the urethra, you know, should be a little smaller.”

Then she had to break the news: Jazz would probably need a fourth operation in New York to solve the problem. “If you can stand it, another operation,” she told a shocked Jazz and Jeanette.

The I Am Jazz star was understandably disappointed by the news, especially since she was scheduled to start studying within a few months. “I really thought that everything would go smoothly after this third operation, but no,” she complained. “I had so much more confidence in myself and that labia would form minora.”

Jennings’ parents were not happy with the news

Just like them, Jazz’s

family had hoped that this was the end of the road in terms of the journey from Jazz to

a completed operation for gender confirmation. She already got the operations

possible so that she could go to university without thinking.

But Jazz’s mother had to admit that this might not be the case.

“If she needs a fourth operation now, I really hope she stinks

salts on the wall, because there is a good chance I will go down, “Jeanette

known.

Jeanette brought the news to Greg Jennings, the father of Jazz, who was no happier than the rest of the family. The greatest concern for him was the training of Jazz, since the teenager was recently admitted to her two top choices: Harvard University and Pomona College.

“We’re not going to interfere with her education,” he said. Jazz finally received a fourth operation to correct the complications. But it seems that the teenager was ultimately satisfied with the results. She recently announced that she could not be happier with the final outcome of her proceedings, despite the obstacles on the way.

