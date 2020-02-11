Advertisement

Despite the advantage of meeting Peter before the show started filming, Kelley was sent home just before the Bachelor’s residence, making their love story suddenly stop. She went to her three-on-one with Victoria F. and Hannah Ann and felt pretty confident about where she stood, but Kelley finally failed to convince Peter that things between them could be more than just “fun”, and that she was sincere about him.

“Not every relationship needs to be that way, jump through obstacles and super hard,” she told Peter during the date, following the criticism Peter already received this season for rewarding drama and tears. Peter, however, did not seem to feel the same and even admitted that he did not like Kelley calling their relationship “nice” because it meant that he did not take “the process” seriously enough. It turned out to be his dealbreaker.

“I felt Kelley and I really had a good friendship,” Peter told the cameras. “I didn’t see us at the point that I felt we should be there.” He also said he felt he was holding the relationship because of their original meeting, and the idea that it meant they were meant to be together. “If I’m honest with myself, I held that and what that meant and why we came into each other’s lives,” Peter told Kelley.

Although she was blinded by her elimination, Kelley finally agreed that her relationship with Peter ended when it happened because she realized that they were in “different stages” in their lives. “I doubt his intentions because I just don’t really know what stage he is in,” Kelley said in the car after her elimination. “(If) he can’t sit there and make decisive decisions, it’s up to him. I don’t really want him to waste my time either.”

This is not the first time that Kelley has implied that she and Peter are at different moments in their lives; during their one-to-one date in Costa Rica, she criticized Peter for “rewarding drama” with the other women. “There were things I heard in the house that made me ask questions, such as” Is he ready for marriage? “” She said.

In the end, Kelley might not have been cut out to find love in a show like The Bachelor. Peter spent most of the season talking about how the process “works” and that he wants to find his wife, while she (rationally) admitted to him in Costa Rica that she didn’t necessarily get engaged after just six weeks spent with someone. Kelley often joked about being exhausted after traveling, pretending to take a nap during the three-on-one, and she is just as bewildered by some of Peter’s choices as the rest of Bachelor Nation. More importantly, she wants her relationships to be fun, which is something that Peter is strange to. Do you know where you can have fun, Kelley? Bachelor of Paradise. See you there.

