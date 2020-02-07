Advertisement

The drama that is Taylor Swift-Kanye West’s long-standing feud is touched upon again in the new Netflix documentary about her life. But has it really portrayed the whole story? This is what was missing in Miss Americana.

The drama of Taylor Swift and Kanye West started at the 2009 VMAs

Kanye West takes the microphone from Taylor Swift and speaks on stage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards | Kevin Mazur / WireImage

It has become one of the greatest pop culture moments of the 00s. Taylor Swift came on stage to accept the prize for best video from a female artist at the MTV VMAs. But before she could speak, Kanye West came on stage and took the microphone and stated that Beyoncé should have won the prize instead.

They seemed to move past things in the years that followed. However, the feud came back with a vengeance when the single ‘Famous’ van West, in which Swift is mentioned, was released. Then a phone call came in which she agreed with a certain line and her “I would love to be excluded from this story”. Since then, the artists have remained unfriendly.

This was again included in her documentary ‘Miss Americana’

All this was recorded in the new documentary about Swift, which is now on Netflix. Swift said the 2009 incident was “a sort of catalyst for many psychological pathways (they). And not everyone benefited. “She thought the crowd that night was not focused on West.

When the chance to catch up with the rapper came in 2015, Swift took it. That made next year’s events even more disturbing. “People decided that I was bad and bad and compelling,” she said about the recoil.

The part of Beyoncé in the night was missing

Taylor Swift speaks after Beyoncé allowed her to finish her speech after Beyoncé won the “Best Video of the Year” on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards | Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

But not everything that happened that night in 2009 was recorded in Miss Americana. As Ira Madison III indicates on the podcast Keep It, the Beyoncé was nowhere to be seen.

For those who may have forgotten it, Beyoncé came on stage later that evening to receive the Best Video of the Year award for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”. Instead of giving her speech, she invited Swift to the stage to finalize what she had started before West interrupted her.

What about the role of Swift in this?

Ignoring what Beyoncé does ignore an important part of the story? That is certainly a perspective that must be considered. But even if the emphasis is on Swift and West’s evolving feud over the years, there is another side that is not really touched in Miss Americana.

“There was a joint effort to remove all retaliation she had done to Kanye in the midst of it all,” Madison said on the podcast. Swift sings ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Call It What You Want’, both refer to the incident, but from there the documentary continues with the subject.

West has not commented on the drama for a while. So perhaps Swift’s camp felt it was enough to show how it influenced her choices in her career because of the documentary. Whatever the case may be, this is really the end of the public feud.

