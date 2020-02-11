Advertisement

Well, folks, it finally happened: Natasha was sent home on The Bachelor in a movement that saw almost the whole of Twitter coming. Although their long-awaited one-to-one date went very well, she and Peter just didn’t have much chemistry, and he said his relationships with the other women were too strong at the moment to catch up with Natasha. That said, she took it pretty well: when Peter said he couldn’t give Natasha a rose, she simply said, “That’s a pity.”

Natasha hoped that Peter would see through their relationship, but she knew deep inside that there was a chance that he would not do that, and so did everyone who watched. “You are so wonderful,” he told her. “I just don’t know if I have waited too long to really give us that chance.” Again, Natasha’s response was relatively nonchalant. “Well, I hope you follow your heart and find what you are really looking for. Because I know I will,” she said.

Peter went out to walk her. “I am so sorry to send Natasha home,” he told the cameras. “I can’t force anything if it isn’t there now. This is too far in this journey, too serious for me not to be brutally honest.” In her last confessional camera, Natasha became a bit emotional, but above all remained well-balanced and businesslike. “Yes, it was unexpected. Yes, it is crazy,” she said. “We are not on the same page.” And that was that.

Their break came the day after Peter sailed one-on-one with Madison, after which he told her he fell in love – his first confession of such feelings this season. With that relationship progressing at a much faster pace, he had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye. And with birth cities that appear next week, those choices will only get harder.

