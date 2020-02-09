Advertisement

The statues of Easter Island are famous. Towering stone figures in the green island landscape have inspired replica statues in Japan and emojis on smartphones around the world. As the correspondent Anderson Cooper reports over 60 minutes this week, there are at least 1,000 scattered Moai on the Pacific Island, each of which is an ancestor of the local population, the Rapa Nui.

Although the Rapa Nui still believe that the Moai represent their family lines – and emit a mystical force called Mana – they stopped building the statues centuries ago.

“Why did the Rapa Nui stop building the Moai? That’s a very good question,” Cooper said of 60 minutes overtime. “And I think it’s not a question that has a clear or unambiguous answer.”

Cooper and his producer Keith Sharman spoke to a local Rapa Nui historian to investigate some of the theories.

Cristián Moreno Pakarati, who also trains tour guides on the island, said that the locals stopped Moai production during a period of high deforestation. Without trees, the islanders had to create special rock gardens that kept the soil moist. The task required a lot of time and community effort – effort that would otherwise have been spent transporting the giant statues around the island.

Another possible reason why the Rapa Nui stopped building Moai was due to an increase in the Birdman cult. Rapa Nui lived on a desert island without large mammals or reptiles and worshiped the animal they saw: birds. Over time, as Moreno Pakarati explained, birds became the medium through which the island’s ancestors manifested to humans, not the Moai stone.

“When the Birdman cult came on and there was stress on the island and people had to start rock gardening, they had less time to do moai,” Cooper said.

Today the centuries-old statues feel that they are getting old. Hundreds of years of sun, wind and rain have haunted the Moai. Rainwater and airborne germs seep into the pores of the stone and gradually break it down. Birds and an organism called lichen have further damaged the stone.

Islanders are now trying to figure out how to preserve their statues without new moai replacing the moai when they expire.

“It’s not just archaeologists,” Cooper said. “There are also locals who are trying to maintain a lifestyle and belief system that has great power for them.”

The above video was originally released on April 21, 2019.

Click here to see Anderson Cooper’s 60-minute report on Easter Island.

