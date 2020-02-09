Advertisement

Actor Michael J. Fox campaigned for former Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Saturday and told voters in New Hampshire that he was tired of shouting at democratic candidates.

“I followed the debate last night, and I’ve noticed that I love and respect all Democratic candidates, but they all shout at me,” said Fox when he introduced Buttigieg to a New Hampshire rally in London on Saturday.

He cited Senator Bernie Sanders as an example.

“I’m sitting there and going.” Why are you shouting at me, Bernie, what have I done to you? “He said when the crowd laughed.” They all scream, but Pete doesn’t scream, he’s just talking to me. “

Fox remembered the first meeting with former President Barack Obama before becoming a candidate.

“I wanted to go, I was at the airport, and I noticed that this guy was waiting for his car and somehow hidden, somehow around a corner, smoking a cigarette if I can tell the truth, and it was the Illinois senator, it was Barack Obama, ”he said.

He remembered that he immediately called his wife and told her that he had met the next president of the United States.

Fox said he had a similar feeling after meeting Buttigieg for the first time, before even being a presidential candidate.

“I felt the same way when I saw Pete,” he said.

He described Buttigieg as “a very stable Rhodes scholar” who was “a little bit better than genius”.

