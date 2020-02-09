Advertisement

The award season party is not over yet for music wonder child Billie Eilish. Aside from becoming the youngest artist ever to wipe all four major categories at the Grammy’s, the 18-year-old will take the stage at the Academy Awards on February 9. But the reason why Eilish performs at the Oscars remains a mystery for now.

Generally speaking, there are usually two types of musical performance at the Oscars: live performance of songs nominated in the Original Song category and an In Memoriam tribute. Eilish has no nomination this year, so she may be singing while the In Memoriam video is being played. Or she can do something completely different, because she is not the only artist who will give a special performance during the ceremony. On February 4, the Academy announced that Harriet star Janelle Monáe will also perform – but again, there is no word about what she will perform or why.

Despite the mystery surrounding her appearance at the Oscars, it is not surprising that the Academy invited Eilish to participate in the ceremony after her historic night at the Grammy. In 2019, the winner of the Album of the Year Kacey Musgraves was asked to introduce Gillian Welch and David Rawlings before performing their nominated best original song “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings.” Meanwhile, Eilish not only won Album of the Year, but also won awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best New Artist – and there is a good chance she will be an Oscar nominee in 2021.

In January it was announced that Eilish would become the youngest singer to ever write and perform the James Bond theme. The “Bad Guy” singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell wrote the theme together for No Time to Die, the latest Bond film by Daniel Craig, which will be in the cinema on April 10. Given the date the movie’s premiere is so close, it is possible that Eilish will debut the long-awaited song at the Oscars. Finneas added to the speculation during his February 3 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, when he said the new Bond theme “really fast, very fast” would premiere.

For now, Eilish and the Academy are silent about what the four-time Grammy prize winner will do at the Oscars. But there is no doubt that whatever brings her to the stage is worth the wait for fans of the artist. The “When the Party’s Over” singer has proven to be an enchanting performer, so it’s no surprise the Oscars hired her to bring a little Eilish magic to Hollywood’s biggest night.

