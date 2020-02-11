Advertisement

During the first episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chef Adam Glick shared that he felt micromomanaged under Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Glick then shared during the second episode that he preferred to work with chief stew Jenna MacGillivray over Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Med. He compared the two in a confessional. “Working with Hannah, working with Jenna is like day and night,” Glick shared.

Adam Glick | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Advertisement

“Hannah is a cold, long dark night,” he said with a face. “Jenna is like a beautiful morning, with sun and chirping birds. Spring flowers. Day and night. ‘Viewers wondered why Glick shaded Ferrier. “I hope # BelowDeckSailingYacht producers have asked Adam to compare Hannah with Jenna and he felt no need to dishonor her on his own,” tweeted one person.

What’s wrong with Glick?

Last week Yawn shared that she was disappointed that Glick didn’t think she trusted him. He felt in a confessional that Yawn was chasing him too much during the season. “So it feels really good to work for someone who really trusts the crew,” Glick said about Captain Glenn Shephard. “I think the big question is whether he can trust us all season long.”

When he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he doubled his comments. A caller asked what the difference was between working for Shephard versus Geeuw. “The main difference is that Glenn really allowed me to excel,” he shared. “You know, he just let me go. And he trusted me. ”

Geeuw said she was sad to hear that Glick felt that way about her. “Yes, it was sad to hear that from Adam,” tweeted Yawn in response to a viewer’s comment. “He received 2 seasons on #BelowDeckMed, one of which was a relay season. I hope he learned from his BDM experience and brought something special to #BelowDeckSailing. Thank you for your support from BDM! “

Perhaps something more is going on with the stew this season

Although this seemed to be the second crew member of Glick Deck Deck Med, there seemed to be more going on when it comes to MacGillivray. When MacGillivray first met Glick, she immediately said she thought he was cute. He also noted that he liked how she did her work and also liked watching her. They were also filmed cuddling on camera and started the season with a considerable amount of flirting in the galley kitchen. Viewers also see that the two are connected during the second episode.

So could Glick be a bit biased? One fan commented that Glick would not answer if he was single when he appeared on WWHL last week. “So I don’t think Adam would answer #WWHL about his relationship status last week because he is NOT single and goes out with Jenna. I’m not sure what I think about that.”

Another person joked about how Glick’s last lower deck bomance started. “I wonder if Adam and Jenna met in a hotel before the season started, but didn’t tell anyone.”

Below deck sailing yacht is broadcast every Monday evening at 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. central to Bravo.

Advertisement