“It’s a republic if you can keep it,” Benjamin Franklin famously quipped about the new nation he helped found. Franklin meant that the authors founded a government that should be centralized so that the government could work effectively without having too much power in one place. It is a delicate balance: there is too little strength and chaos; too much, and rulers tend to become autocratic.

The impeachment should be the ultimate protection against autocracy and should be used sparingly. But in the past 20 years, two divisive presidents have been charged in America but have not been removed from office, suggesting that something is out of balance.

And something is.

The most successful governments in the world have two main characteristics that help them maintain their democratic stability: institutions and norms.

Democratic institutions include respect for the rule of law, a functioning legislature, widespread voting rights, an impartial judiciary and regular elections to freely choose representatives. The U.S. constitution provides for strong institutional features, including three separate but equal branches of government. It is a brilliant self-monitoring design, but not a self-executing system. It requires democratic norms for it to work.

Democratic norms include mutual respect among political rivals and self-control of those in power. In a healthy, free republic, political opponents compete without threatening each other. You respect each other’s right to participate in political events. They accept their rival’s leadership if their side loses. They are not aimed at depriving their opponents of power when they are in charge. These norms are crucial for the democratic institutions to function.

The institutions are the engine; The standards are the oil with which the entire complex machine can be operated.

In today’s US politics, the norms of respect and reluctance are seriously lowered. If presidential candidates encourage them to imprison their political rivals, threaten their opponents with violence, or act as if their opponents have no right to make public statements, they will contribute to the deterioration of democratic norms. As these uninhibited actions persist, they become an obstacle to institutions that function as they should.

But how did it come about? From the 1970s to the 1990s, American voters divided themselves into liberal and conservative parties, particularly on issues of racial justice, which sprouted polarization. A diversified media environment and a complicated campaign funding system based on loose regulations and technological advances contributed to this extremism. And at the beginning of the 21st century, increasing polarization created the perfect conditions for violating democratic norms.

The institution of impeachment and impeachment only works if we follow the norms that support institutional controls and considerations – and we certainly are not. Therefore, the constitutional provision that allows Congress to remove a president who has broken the law is violated. There is no control over the president because modern partisans are more motivated by party loyalty than by cross-sector responsibility.

On the other hand, there may not be any conditions under which this review works, because Congress has never successfully removed a law-breaking president. The episode of impeachment, but not removal, of President Donald Trump has exposed the limits of constitutional power to prevent unlawful presidents from remaining in office. President Bill Clinton’s crime was probably less serious because it did not threaten the state. Nevertheless, he also broke the law and was not removed.

One day it could be a coincidence. But now it has happened twice, and we can be sure that institutional checks and balances cannot withstand the power of modern partisanship.

One could argue that President Richard Nixon resigned, but this only happened after his own party left his defense under intense control, which increased public pressure and burdened with hard evidence. At that time, the polarization was not so strong. Partisans could still cross party lines to form bipartisan coalitions.

President Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 7, two days after Republican Senate voters voted to release him from both allegations and keep him in office.

SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty

American history is filled with examples of polarizing events and behavior beyond norms, from civil war to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who is looking for four terms for McCarthyism. But the Republic held out, especially because of the partisans who were willing to stand up to those in their own ranks who violated norms.

Sanctions can be imposed on those who break them if they violate the norm. Nowadays there seems to be little willingness for partisans to hold back or punish their colleagues who go too far.

Structural forces set the polarization in motion. Legislative changes have inadvertently worsened polarization. Then democratic norms eroded and we had the perfect conditions for a president to test the limits of the power of the presidency. The borders turn out to be more flexible than we would have expected.

And now we know that the US Constitution has (another) serious mistake. There is no effective restriction of the president’s power between branches. At least not in political times characterized by polarization and despite democratic norms.

Jennifer Nicoll Victor, Ph.D., is an associate professor of political science at George Mason University.

The views expressed in this article come from the author.

