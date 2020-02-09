Advertisement

He helped the Toronto Raptors to lead their first NBA championship, but it may still seem strange that Masai Ujiri is standing next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his trip to Africa.

The power of Ujiri and the star power can even be crucial for Trudeau, while he tries to get support for the landing of Canada as a seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council.

The couple, together with three other ministers, attend an African Union weekend session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The support and votes of the 54 African leaders will be crucial when the UN decides on the fate of Canada’s bid in June.

Before becoming a scout player and NBA manager, Ujiri grew up in Nigeria. Outside of the NBA, he has lent his support to various business initiatives and charities at home and abroad.

Ujiri initially intended to travel to the continent to promote his foundation, Giants of Africa, which uses basketball as a way to educate and connect African youth.

But he changed his plans after Trudeau asked him to join his delegation to Africa. But he praised Ujiri’s work in the region at a press conference on Sunday.

“Masai is doing incredible work in Africa to enable young people to practice a sport,” he said, adding that the foundation “helped countless young people, including many young women, reach their full potential.”

When asked if he would consider becoming a Canadian citizen, Ujiri simply said, “I consider myself a Canadian citizen,” as well as a “son of Africa.”

When asked about his relationship with Trudeau earlier this weekend, Ujiri had told reporters: “I have relationships with leaders here and anyway, we can help, anyway, it’s a big part of improving the world,” he said. talked to Trudeau and how his role as a basketball ambassador could help the government.

“I support Canada and I support the prime minister in what he wants to do here,” Ujiri added. “We need to find out on the continent how we give the youth a chance through sport, and I think Canada is setting a good example, and maybe we can represent that here somehow.”

The theme of the African Union Summit is “Silencing the Guns”, as the continent is working on reducing conflict and violence and promoting economic growth.

Ujiri was present for Trudeau’s meet-and-greet with both Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who recently won a Nobel Peace Prize and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

After spending three days in Addis Ababa, where the headquarters of the African Union are located, Trudeau will travel with Ujiri to Senegal later this week.

Although the prime minister who reaches Ujiri may seem out of the blue, the two have previously worked together on a number of projects.

During the federal election campaign, Ujiri joined Trudeau during a charity campaign in Toronto to help assemble food trays for needy families. And before that, in June, the couple embraced during the Raptors NBA Championship Parade in Toronto.

And last April, Ujiri organized a meeting in Toronto between prominent black business leaders and Trudeau to devise specialized ways to appeal to different communities.

