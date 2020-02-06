Advertisement

Waking up in the middle of the night and discovering that you cannot move your arms or legs is not unusual. It is known as sleep paralysis and up to 8% of the population has ever experienced it. Contrary to what you might think at that frightening moment, you are not possessed by a spirit, cursed or permanently paralyzed. Experts tell Bustle that sleep paralysis occurs because you have become aware of the body’s own self-protection mechanisms during deep sleep.

Sleep paralysis can occur at almost any time during the night, sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus Ph.D. says Bustle, especially when you fall asleep or when you are in the middle of a deep rest. The paralysis itself is not something to worry about, he says; it is what happens to almost everyone during rapid eye movement sleep or REM. “During REM, the body goes into a state of paralysis, known as REM atonia, when large muscle groups and most voluntary muscles are paralyzed,” Dr. explains. Breus to Bustle. It is crucial for the body to freeze during this time, because REM is when many dreams happen, and if you are not paralyzed, you can walk away from those zombies in real life – and that can mean hurting yourself or those others does around you.

“Sleep scientists believe that sleep paralysis can occur when the transitions in and out of REM sleep and other sleep stages do not go smoothly,” Dr. Breus to Bustle. You must be completely unaware of your paralysis during REM sleep; if you are aware of this, your brain accidentally woke you up. Research published in The Journal Of Neuroscience in 2012 showed that the brain uses neurotransmitters to fully immobilize the body during REM sleep, but your muscles need to relax when you wake up. Current science says that sleep paralysis is a kind of “intermediate” state: your body shows the signs of REM sleep, but your brain is partially awake. How we get into that state and why it exists is a mystery.

It is not known exactly what happens in the brain during sleep paralysis, but a symptom that often comes with it – a feeling of intense fear – can give us a clue. Researchers found in 2017 that hallucinations of “ghostly invaders” or room invaders occur quite frequently in people with sleep paralysis; you will be immovably convinced that there is something in your room with you. They suggested in Frontiers In Human Neuroscience that this hallucination could occur due to malfunctions in the correct parietal cortex, which usually give us a map of our own body. During sleep paralysis, they say, this part of the brain can get confused and “feel” another body in the room besides ours. There is no evidence for this theory yet, but it is an interesting possibility.

Sleep paralysis can also have a negative impact on your sleep, because when you are terrified, it is not easy to rest. “The anxiety response after sleep paralysis increases our heart rate and gives us an injection of adrenaline,” sleep psychologist Hope Bastine tells Bustle. “It can be difficult to fall asleep or lead to a fit sleep because of a high heart rate at rest.” Ideally, for a good night’s sleep, your heart rate should be around 60-100 beats per minute, but if it hits you, you risk far less refreshing rest.

Many different factors can increase your risk of sleep paralysis. Bastine points out genetics, stress, jet lag, napping, or extend all nights if possible. A study published in Journal Of Sleep Research in 2015 showed that sleep paralysis occurs more often in people with a specific variant of the PER2 gene, which controls our internal 24-hour clock. It is also influenced by your environment. People who have slept very badly, have experienced trauma, exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety or depression, all have a higher risk of sleeping paralysis. It is also more common in people with narcolepsy, the sleep disorder that causes extreme tiredness and involuntary sleep during the day.

If you experience sleep paralysis, it’s important to put it in context, Dr. explains. Breus to Bustle. “Don’t panic,” he says. “Remind yourself that no matter how frightening and disturbing it may be, it is temporary, harmless and will soon pass.” He recommends following a normal sleep routine, avoiding alcohol before bedtime and paying attention to mental health to try to reduce your risk of sleep paralysis. Bastine says you can also try psychotherapy and stress management techniques to help you deal with stressors that can cause your paralysis at night. Rest assured, it is not a ghost in your room with you.

