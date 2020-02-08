Advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan. However, he has gone beyond the role by directing an episode of Blue Bloods. Discover why he didn’t do it again and more.

Donnie Wahlberg always added references to his rules

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez about “Blue Bloods” | Patrick Harbron / CBS via Getty Images

There is some freedom for Blue Bloods actors to change lines. Wahlberg talked about doing this in the first season by dropping references to New Kids On The Block.

“The first season I took a new title for Kids On The Block (song) in every episode,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “So I would like to tell the character of Bridget (Moynahan):” Hey, Hang Tough “and” Call it whatever you want “,” Step by Step “.”

He continued: “I spoke in song titles almost every episode and nobody really caught it because of the way I did it. But my music fans and the (NKOTB) fans were absolutely catching it. And every week they would havehtag regardless of the song title. It would usually be trending on Twitter. I love it.”

He directed 1 ‘Blue Bloods’ episode

The episode that Wahlberg directed is “Manhattan Queens” back in season 4. Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a murder of a drag queen and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is kidnapped.

Wahlberg spoke about the experience of being in the director’s chair with Entertainment Tonight. “I think it was inevitable that I would eventually direct,” he said. “For example, I think I have too much energy. I notice that I kind of direct scenes when I’m on the set and switch lines and move things here and there. ”

He continued: “I know that the agent works better than all the directors who come in here. They don’t work as much with the police as I do. It just seemed like a natural evolution. “

The scenes with the family dinner are favorite with fans. Wahlberg revealed what it was like to direct one.

“But it’s actually the easiest scene to direct because it directs itself,” he said. “We have so much fun when we do the scene and we work out the scripts as actors. I don’t really work with them as a director, I am just one of the actors who take care of my fellow actors and ensure that we have the feeling that we have a coherent scene. “

Wahlberg does not direct because of his schedule

It has been years since Wahlberg directed that episode. That’s because he’s still working on other projects such as touring with New Kids On The Block.

“I often have to pass on the direction to someone else, but next season I plan to direct early in the season,” he told PopCulture.com. “And I thought it was great, I was having a good time.”

This could mean that Blue Bloods fans will see another episode of Wahlberg in the future. It has yet to be announced whether the show will have another season.

