It seems that the rumor drama between Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell can become even uglier. After the actress was transferred to the Cowell show, America’s Got Talent, they allegedly clashed immediately. Union is said to have spoken out against many disturbing situations involving Cowell, which led to problems and created a gap between them. While tensions persisted and reached their breaking point, Union was reportedly fired from the show.

Now the Bring It On star is reportedly thinking of fighting back. According to several points of sale, Union Cowell is considering suing. Let’s quickly summarize their drama and discuss the alleged reason why she would sue him.

(L-R) Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell | George Pimentel / Getty Images North America; Steve Granitz / WireImage

Looking back on the alleged problems of Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell

Sources told Vulture that problems started immediately after Union was referred to the jury for AGT season 14, which ran from May to September 2019.

According to insiders, Union had problems with many things, including Cowell’s reported habit of smoking indoors, which is illegal in California. Furthermore, she is said to be allergic to cigarette smoke.

When she complained, she was reportedly labeled “difficult” by Cowell and AGT producers. NBC staff members would also have told her: “No one could stop Cowell from smoking and that previous attempts by a firefighter and NBC supervisors had failed.”

So they kept clashing, according to sources. Reportedly, Union flared tensions when it began to evoke racist incidents and other alarming behavior that had allegedly happened on the set. In November 2019 it was reported that she would not return for season 15 of AGT.

Union did not immediately say that she was fired from the NBC series, but her husband, Dwyane Wade, suggested that the messages were true in messages shared on Twitter.

Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell on the panel | Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

NBC defended itself and eventually launched a probe into the drama

NBC and serial producer Fremantle defended themselves in a statement shared with Vulture who said:

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusiveness and diversity in both our talent and the acts that stand up for the show. The jury and host range has been regularly updated over the years and that is one of the reasons for the continued popularity of AGT NBC and the producers take problems on the set seriously. “

But while the backfire was on, NBC launched an investigation into the incident and said it would “introduce new procedures if needed,” according to The Associated Press.

Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell | Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is now considering suing Simon Cowell

Several outlets reported in the week of February 9 that Union is considering suing Cowell for “endangering her life” by allegedly smoking on the AGT set.

“Gabrielle was always angry that Simon would smoke if the cameras were not running,” a source told The Daily Mail. “This is a big problem for her. She believes that his smoking has put her life at risk. It can cause cancer and she doesn’t think she deserves to have been in danger when she was working. This lawsuit is sent to Simon at any time. She is determined to go through this. “

Or. Well, stay up to date. It seems that more is coming.