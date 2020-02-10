Advertisement

If you’re a big fan of JAG, you might wonder why the series ended. Everything is not lost, because we eventually received a spin-off in the form of NCIS. However, you may still be curious about the cancellation of JAG. What happened? This is what Showbiz Cheat Sheet knows about why the television series JAG was canceled.

When was “JAG” on TV?

The cast of JAG | Monty Brinton / CBS Photo archive via Getty Images

JAG was first broadcast on September 23, 1995. The first episode is entitled “A New Life.” The last episode of JAG, entitled “Fair Winds and Flowing Seas,” was broadcast on April 29, 2005. The two main characters of the show are Harmon ‘Harm’ Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott) and Sarah “Mack” MacKenzie (Catherine Bell).

Advertisement

What are the “JAG” stars so far?

Catherine Bell and David James Elliott | Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

After JAG ended, Elliott appeared in a TV movie from 2005

titled The Stranger I Married. He played the role of Terry Evanshen. He

then appeared in an episode of Medium entitled ‘Twice Upon a Time’

2006, Elliott landed a role as a series regularly in the TV show Close

to Home, in which he played the James Conlon character until 2007. In 2008

he had a recurring role as David Renwald in the series The Guard. Elliott

is currently appearing in the Netflix drama Spinning Out.

Bell starred in the TV movie Sci Fi Inside: The 2005

Triangle. This led to her appearance in a related mini series entitled The

Triangle. After a few television films and small TV roles, Bell played

the Army Wives television series. She played the role of Denise Sherwood

from 2007 to 2013. Her next recurring role was playing in The Good Witch

the character Cassie Nightingale from 2015 to 2019.

Why has “JAG” been canceled?

The cast of JAG | Gale M. Adler / CBS Photo archive via Getty Images

During interviews with the Seattle Times and Chicago

Tribune, JAG maker Donald P. Bellisario says the viewers were simple

too old. According to him, the older demographic cause of the show

fizzy. “The reason that JAG is not coming back is purely demographic.

Nothing more, “said

Bellisario in an interview in 2005 with the Seattle Times. “Our 18 to

34-year-old audiences hardly exist. Almost all of our viewers are over

50. Why don’t advertisers choose that group? My god, we have a lot more money

than all these children, “Bellisario added.

In his interview with the Chicago Tribune, Bellisario

echoed what he told the Seattle Times. Although he says that JAG was one

great show, he was happy to work on NCIS because the show appealed

for a younger audience. “Although JAG was great and had many fans,

they were older fans, and that is why it was canceled, “Bellisario said

the Chicago Tribune in 2005. “With NCIS I wanted a young person

audience. I write this differently, and it has been photographed and edited differently. “

Did the departure of David James Elliott play a role at the end of the “JAG”?

Catherine Bell and David James Elliott | CBS / Getty Images

Although some fans think that Elliott’s departure is another reason

JAG ended, reports TV guide

this is not true. According to the publication, Elliott’s contract was not

renewed, so he had no choice but to leave the show. Bellisario told TV guide

he wanted to hire someone younger and lower the costs. At that time the show was

the fate was unclear, so the TV director focused on building a younger cast.

This is what Bellisario said about Elliott who left JAG:

David left and we wish him the best. His contract was over and we never expected it to continue. We had to save costs. We started making episodes with less from David, and it became clear to him that we were not going to negotiate his contract. We want a younger, hip JAG. It was always intended that Catherine would be on the show next season, but (Elliott) not.

read more: “NCIS”:

Who knows? Sean Murray was in “JAG”

Follow Sheiresa @SheiresaNgo

Read the original article from The Cheat Sheet

Advertisement