Drop everything: your favorite matchmaking show has just been canceled. Yep, sorry I broke your hearts, but ITV has announced that Take Me Out will end after 11 series. But the question is why? Why has Take Me Out been canceled and what else do you need to know?

Unfortunately, the exact reasons why the TV classic is taken off our screens are pretty unclear. In fact, things have been a bit vague.

According to The Sun, a source did offer possible reasons for the decision. “ITV and Paddy [McGuinness, the host] have done all the specials you can get from a dating show, so it’s decided it’s time to go,” the source told the newspaper and added, “Like many shows, ratings have fallen a bit in recent years, but it will be a huge success – it has had more weddings than Blind Date. “

I contacted ITV representatives to hear what they had to say about the reasons. Their official statement from an ITV spokesperson is: “After 11 series, we decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out. We would like to thank Paddy, the Thames production team and all contributors who appeared on the show for all their hard work to to make the show such an indispensable television. “

A production source at ITV also told me: “We are really sad to see the end of Take Me Out, but after 11 years, eight weddings and six babies, for now our work has been done. Paddy has been the dream host over the years and everyone involved, from the hard-working crew to the participants, was fantastic. It is sad to see the end of such an iconic show, but we have many exciting projects with the channel in a row. “

Take Me Out has had monumental success in its time on ITV, with a total of more than 100 episodes. In fact, the show was so popular that McGuinness’s slogan “no likey, no lighty” will undoubtedly go into TV history.

McGuinness has also had tremendous success since he hosted Take Me Out, including his most recent performance, Top Gear, where he hosts alongside Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris.

