Houseplants bring space to life, says Taylor Booth, co-founder of the Mount Pleasant Plant Store West Coast Jungle.

Courtesy of West Coast Jungle

When you go into a house filled with lush green houseplants, it is hard not to feel better in that room right away. This can be attributed to “biophilia” (our natural human affinity for nature or living things), says Vancouver’s ByNature Design co-founder Nicolas Rousseau, referring to the work of Harvard biologist Dr. Edward O. Wilson.

“If we surround ourselves with plants and nature, we will feel better. It affects our brain, our mood and we feel calmer and more relaxed. Biophilia is the deep connection that we have in our DNA with nature,” says he.

The acoustic elements that plants use indoors are also important, according to Rousseau, whose company founded in 2012 has now opened offices in Toronto.

Install pleasant plant storage west coast jungle.

Courtesy of West Coast Jungle

“When we use moss or plants, all of these natural textures have a huge impact on the acoustics (of a room),” he says.

ByNature Design is known for its lively walls, moss gardens and creative plant designs. A few years ago, according to Rousseau, they started producing “preserved” plant products that “stop growing” plants using glycerin to preserve their texture and food coloring to improve their color.

Preserved products now make up around 50 percent of their business, says Rousseau, and address a slightly different market than living plants. without maintenance, irrigation or sunlight.

“Some people love living plants and they want to take care of their plants and know what they are doing. However, there is a new market where people are too busy to water their plants, travel a lot or do not want to learn. Or sometimes it’s a brand thing where a company wants something green but no maintenance, ”he says.

According to plant expert and author of the book, the demand for houseplants is growing among millennia: The new plant parent, Darryl Cheng; citing a recent poll by OnePoll for the online furniture and home furnishing company Article (with 2,000 millennia aged between 25 and 39 years surveyed between December 2019 and January 2020).

Plant expert and author of The New Plant Parent, Darryl Cheng.

Items

According to Cheng, seven out of ten respondents consider themselves “plant parents”, but almost 70 percent of them said they had problems keeping their plants alive.

A common mistake people make is to focus on watering their plants, Cheng says, but not placing them in places where they’re exposed to enough light. Contact with natural light is everything, he says.

“I think when people hear that they are avoiding bright, indirect light, they think they should avoid (putting their plants in the sun), but in fact it means we have to put the plant in a position in which they have the light the greatest possible view of the sky. And when the sun shines on it for two to three hours, block it with a see-through curtain, ”he says.

When it comes to watering plants, people often think they should follow a schedule, but that’s not the best approach, Cheng says.

“You are looking for a keyword for dry soil. There are only three ways you can water: if it is succulent and cactus, wait until the soil is completely dry before soaking it well. With classic tropical deciduous plants, place them in the place where the right light is and wait until the soil is partially up to 5 to 6 cm dry (use a chopstick and carefully check that the bottom soil is dry ). And for the latter type (like virgin ferns) keep the soil evenly moist. Check the floor every day and as soon as it is a bit dry you need to water it again, ”he says.

Sisters Taylor and Lakelind Booth opened the West Coast Jungle Mount Pleasant plant store six months ago. Her mother is a gardener and has her own plant shop in Edmonton. She raised her daughters with green thumbs.

Taylor says that only in recent years has she decided to turn her passion for plants into her daily work (when she moved from Ontario to Vancouver, she had houseplants in front of furniture) and that her business was opened with open arms.

“We got so much love from the Mount Pleasant community,” she says.

When asked what houseplants mean to her and what she considers to be aesthetically pleasing, she says:

“They bring the room to life.”

