At Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, workers are moving sections of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah PTI

In order for a political party to form a government in the 70-member assembly in Delhi, it needs the magic number of 36 seats. The Aam Aadmi party with 67 legislators is in a comfortable position. Even if Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party managed to lose 50 percent of its seats, it would still be very close to the half-time mark.

The Bharatiya Janata party with only three seats in the assembly must necessarily receive all the seats that the AAP would lose in a hypothetical scenario in order to form the next government in Delhi. The situation is worse for Congress, which won no seat in the 2015 elections.

It is a major challenge for the BJP and the congress to achieve the performance level of the AAP 2015. Ironically, even in the changed situation, the AAP tries to keep up with its own past performance. While the decline of Congress and the situation of the AAP are understandable, one would have to go back a little bit in the history of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) to understand the reasons for the tense situation of the BJP.

Non-existent old base

There was a time when the city was still limited to the boundaries of the settlements in Old Delhi, which were mainly inhabited by the refugees of the tragic division. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh gained full control of the city, which was governed by the Metropolitan Council, which was then considered a citadel of power and was sometimes more important than the Raisina Hill, on which the Parliament and other centuries-old buildings were located. Members of this council later held positions of power in both chambers of parliament.

With the advent of New Delhi, the electoral base expanded far beyond the refugee settlements and business districts of Old Delhi and encompassed the sprawling colonies and high-rise buildings. Then came the newer areas of Noida and Gurugram, which became the nerve center of the business and attracted a much larger population that commuted between affordable Delhi and the developed National Capital Region (NCR). Not only the area of ​​operations but also the electoral base in Delhi experienced a metamorphosis.

New voter base

No wonder that the electoral base in Delhi has changed over the years. The percentage of traditional voters who would prefer a BJP or Congress government appears to have dropped far below the level that a party could win in the election. The BJP and Congress could alternatively stay in power due to their dedicated voter base and popular leaders like Madan Lal Khurana and Sheila Dikshit.

This change in the electoral base could pose a serious challenge for the BJP. With the exception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has no serious star activist – and this was evident in the election campaign in Delhi. In addition, this is the party’s first choice without top leaders like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who knew the city and its voters well. The AAP also suffers from a major credibility crisis and an anti-incumbency factor.

As the electoral base in Delhi changed significantly and the city’s representative population tended towards migrants from nearby states, the BJP had to choose people popular in other states – Manoj Tiwari in Bihar and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh – instead of someone who represented the United States generations who built Delhi stone by stone, or rather colony by colony.

Even these closed colonies developed a new interest group called the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), which dealt more and more with the topics “Bijli-Paani-Sadak”. And who better developed this area than Arvind Kejriwal?

Absent ally

In the past, the BJP “managed” to form governments in states, even if it didn’t have the required numbers because the magician Amit Shah did the tricks for it. But since Shah now has a different role and no longer leads the BJP – although his mandate in the organization is very extensive – it is doubtful whether the BJP would be able to form a majority in the event of a hanging meeting.

The BJP runs without allies who can get referendums, win a significant number of seats, and come to help in such a case. Even long-time employee Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is not at BJP this time. This could also reduce the percentage of votes polled by the BJP in traditional Akali strongholds.

What contributed to his suffering was the virtual absence of Congress from the battlefield. The party seemed to have given up all hope and therefore decided not to wage a symbolic struggle. The BJP would be happiest if Congress could keep its vote share from the 2015 elections.

What is hope

The lack of enthusiasm among voters in Delhi is a sign that the capital has lost much of its interest in the electoral process. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has given the existing debate on electoral policy a new dimension. The Shaheen Bagh sit-in has consolidated the voters of part of society, but it may have polarized other voters.

Delhi has serious problems such as pollution, connectivity and housing. In addition, millions of people, many of whom are unemployed, have to make a decent living and feed. Law and order is another problem that threatens to harm not only Delhi but also India. In such circumstances, there is always the surprise factor that could make itself felt. Will it be on February 11th? Whatever the outcome, we must hope that the victorious party or the combination takes governance seriously.

The author is a member of the National Executive Committee of the BJP and former editor of the organizer. Views are personal.

