It is clear that popular TV shows, such as Game of Thrones or Friends, often take longer due to the popularity of the audience and critical acclaim. However, when we look back on the full series of those shows, we are reminded of storylines and characters that have added little to nothing to the stories.

Although no one wants their favorite shows to end, is it better for them to go further than they should? Ending a show earlier than expected is sometimes best.

It’s smarter for the story

You would think that a show like The Crown, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her early days as Queen, would take several years to portray the dramatic life of the British royal family. Although the door was certainly open, Netflix recently announced that the show will end with the upcoming fifth season. According to creator Peter Morgan, the series was originally supposed to run for six seasons, but he realized that season 5 was “the perfect time and place to stop”.

That’s the right decision. The focus of the show is on Queen Elizabeth, and by continuing, there is a risk of becoming less over her. Although the timeline will not cover events as recent as the life of Prince William and Kate, the addition of Princess Diana in the coming fourth season will certainly divert the Queen’s attention. The show can become the queen who responds to the life of her family, instead of experiencing her own struggles and dilemmas. The showrunners know how far they can push the story until the queen becomes less interesting.

#TheCrown returns for a fifth and final season with Imelda Staunton in The Queen.

Creator Peter Morgan originally planned six seasons, but says: “Now that we have started working on the stories for S5, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop.” pic.twitter.com/2RE6wHsMFB

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 31, 2020

Another historical drama, Reign, which lasted four seasons at The CW, is a perfect example of what The Crown is trying to avoid. While Mary, Queen of Scots, was just as long and interesting of a life as Queen Elizabeth II, the show took many creative liberties throughout the run. Reign became less a biographical series and more a loosely founded, fictional representation of the life of Maria. Although the historical inaccuracies did not completely scare the viewers away, drama, storylines and characters changed Mary’s story until it dragged on unnecessarily.

It is better creative

The Good Place recently broadcasted its serial final on NBC. Last summer maker Michael Schur issued a statement about the decision to end the show after four seasons. He explained that just because they could continue did not mean they had to do that. The writers knew where they wanted the show to go, so it was foolish to extend it for a longer life. As much as viewers would like to see how the characters would experience their life after death in the real Good Place, the serial final perfectly showed why it was time to end.

Dear residents of #TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W … pic.twitter.com/UVsm5x704p

– The Good Place does it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) 8 June 2019

A show that took much longer than was necessary for drama was Pretty Little Liars. The ever-changing antagonist of the show, the mysterious A (A.D. in later seasons), turned out to be different people during the seven-season run. What explained much of the criticism of the show was the revelation of the finale that the bad twin of Spencer, Alex, became A.D. to steal Spencer’s life for himself.

“If we make twins from one of the Pretty Little Liars, that’s a bit like making a PLL, but in the end it makes more sense,” maker I. Marlene King told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 to justify the revelation, which indignant fans. They criticized the entire plot development of the show. Spending different seasons to constantly change your main antagonist to give more characters to do, just to undermine the entire show with the unveiling of a secret malicious twin who was in control, is completely unnecessary. Creating underdeveloped storylines and free character drama outside the main arc of the story is sloppy.

It opens up new opportunities

There is no way to prevent the displeasure of a beloved show that says goodbye, but with every end comes a new beginning. The end of a series run opens the door for makers and actors to pursue new projects, as well as for the public to discover a new favorite show. After shows have been several seasons, it is easy for the audience to get bored of the story. People with a shorter lifespan tend to hold viewers. When a show reaches a natural end point, the audience remains satisfied and ready to move on to their next obsession.

