Here’s your fun fact for the day: Last week, Jeff Bezos sold $ 1.8 billion of shares in Amazon.

Does that mean he thinks his company, which closed for the first time on Tuesday at over $ 1 trillion, is in a bubble? Does that mean that his new lifestyle with Lauren Sanchez puts pressure on his big wallet? Or does it mean that if you are as rich as Bezos – the latest estimates are over $ 120 billion – $ 1.8 billion will be paid out as if you were visiting an ATM?

I do not know the answer. But I think it’s a little bit of all three.

Here are the details. Bezos outsourced 905,456 shares on Friday and Monday as part of a specified trading plan after filing. Bloomberg (the intelligence agency, not the presidential candidate) calculated that its lifetime stake sale was $ 12 billion, two-thirds of which had been in the past four years. At the current value, his remaining 11% of the shares are worth $ 116 billion.

There is no question that Bezos’ lifestyle has become more extravagant in public for the political and financial elite since he left his wife with red carpet appearances and a recent party at his home in Washington, DC. Fox Business News reported yesterday that Bezos and Sanchez are looking for a new home in the LA area and are viewing properties that are listed for over $ 100 million.

