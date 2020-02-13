Jennifer Lopez is a world-famous superstar who is known for doing it all – from dancing in towering heels to singing her hit songs. Lopez has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades and is still killing the game.

Lopez recently performed at the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show, and while her performance was remarkable for many reasons, many fans couldn’t get enough of her glowing, sultry beauty.

Recently the makeup artist from Lopez opened about how he prepared Lopez’s face for the big day and the reasons why it took 10 hours to be perfectly ready for Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez is known for her “glow”

Jennifer Lopez | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Since she first appeared in the mid-1990s, Jennifer Lopez has made waves with her unmistakable beauty and sense of style.

Although Lopez experimented with many different looks early in her career, she soon found a certain beauty look that works particularly well for her and she has been rocking it ever since. The J-Lo “glow” refers to the ethereal way in which her skin appears to glow from the inside, regardless of the season.

For its distinctive shiny beauty, Lopez is the preferred choice of many bronzer, highlighter and cream products that enhance her skin. Many different celebrity makeup artists have offered tutorials to enthusiastic fans who want to replicate the glow of Lopez, with most recommending fans perfect their skin before using products.

Although many fans and celebrities have tried to make their own version of the Lopez look, there is little doubt that she is the master of the sun-soaked “glow”.

What inspired Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist?

For her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, fans expected Lopez to step on stage with a version of her distinctive beauty. Yet she shocked everyone as she stepped out with a daring smoky eye that accentuated her sparkling costume and marked her.

Although her appearance might have looked relatively effortless, Lopez’s makeup artist was recently unveiled, it was a whole day of preparatory work.

Scott Barnes, who has been working with Jennifer Lopez for years, opened up and stated that preparing his client for her performance was a labor-intensive task that began at 10 a.m. that morning.

Barnes admitted that he was looking for super models from the nineties for the inspiration behind her Halftime Show look, makeup that would look fantastic with the glittering leather outfits that would be so central to the show.

Which products did Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist use?

Barnes revealed that he arrived from the Super Bowl at Lopez’s house around 10.30 in the morning and sporadically worked on her makeup all day, while Lopez did other preparatory work for her big moment.

According to Barnes: “She was rehearsing, we were fitting, and then nails and hair started and then makeup. But I wasn’t ready yet, so I left the house around 3 p.m. with a police escort. ”

Barnes started making her make-up again around 4.30 pm. and worked on until 5:30 pm, at which time Lopez was ready to do run-throughs for the show.

Regarding the products he used at Lopez for the Halftime Show performance, Barnes revealed that he preferred products from Marc Jacobs, including Marc Jacobs bronzer and a Marc Jacobs gel eyeliner that he claims to have “saved his life” and made the smoky eye of Lopez perfectly bold.

Barnes also used some products from his own line, including lip gloss and a highlighter kit that he claims to be “shiny and showy.”

The work that Barnes has put in has certainly made Lopez’s beauty for the Halftime Show truly iconic.