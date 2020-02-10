Advertisement

Justin Hartley was once married to Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012 and is well aware of how messy marriage breaks can be. The former couple met after a meeting on the set of Passions in 2003, and during their eight-year marriage, they welcomed a daughter together.

In a candid interview with Anthem in November 2016, Hartley talked about the split. “Divorces aren’t great,” he explained. “To get yourself to a place where you are ready to make that commitment again, you need a special person, a special situation and a special chemistry. If you asked me three years ago if I thought I was engaged and ready would be to have a new wife and be in this show, I would have laughed at you. ”

In short, it took Hartley a while to believe that he could find marital happiness again, which he apparently did with Chrishell Stause. But after he got divorced, Hartley is unlikely to make a decision to divorce lightly from his second wife. Unfortunately, some relationships just don’t work.

