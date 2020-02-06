Advertisement

Fans of The Voice know that Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton like to tease each other. They are friends who keep in touch when they are not working. But there is one reason why she does not fully trust the country singer. Discover the reason and more about their friendship.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson were friends before “The Voice”

The singers were friends before they worked as coaches on The Voice. That’s because Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is his manager. They have talked about their friendship and being competitive in the show.

“Make no mistake, Kelly is my friend,” Shelton told People. “But if she’s in this show, she’s my enemy.”

Clarkson told about how her husband interacts with them in the reality show. “He is just like Switzerland,” she said. “But I always say that I at least turn it off – so unless he does something that I don’t know, I have to win!”

Clarkson also revealed how her daughter, River Rose, thinks about Shelton. “My daughter loves Blake,” she said. “He has this appeal. I even saw him with Gwen [Stefani] ‘s son Apollo and her children, and he is like this tree on which they all climb.”

Shelton doesn’t want her to officiate his marriage

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson | Adam Christopher / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singers are so close that Shelton nearly completed Clarkson’s marriage to her husband in 2013. However, the press discovered her wedding date, so she walked away instead.

Many fans wonder if Shelton and Stefani are getting married. If so, will Clarkson be the one organizing their marriage?

“I wish it were a short ceremony, and if Kelly did, she would wander for hours,” Shelton joked with Entertainment Tonight. There have been many rumors that he is engaged or is planning to marry.

Stefani also joked about the rumors. “Blake said some things about zirconia, so we’ll see,” she said. “I have chosen so many rings – have you seen my jewelry box?”

It is clear that Clarkson and Shelton are very close when he almost officiated her marriage. However, there is one thing that Clarkson would not trust him and that is shameful lyrics.

Clarkson said he can’t be trusted when it comes to drunk texting

The presenter of the talk show warned Hoda Kotb at The Kelly Clarkson Show that Shelton cannot be trusted. She told Kotb that he likes to share shameful texts and photos.

“Never send that to Blake Shelton,” said Clarkson according to E! News. “I know you love Blake, but he will take – never trust him with anything important, visual wise. No, I, I just … don’t trust him! “

Clarkson also said she received drunk texts from famous friends and also gave them advice. “No, I have some friends in the spotlight who do that randomly,” she said. “The Pentatonix are also one. And it’s great. I kind of like, “You shouldn’t do that.” This is blackmail. “I never do that I’m afraid people will show it.”

It sounds like Clarkson would trust Shelton to handle her wedding but not have shameful lyrics from her. That is probably safe given their friendly rivalry.

