Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian is not quite finished keeping up with the Kardashians, but she is said to be very happy that she has filmed less for the series. In part she watches the privacy of her children as they get older, but there is still a drama to be revealed about the issue in season 18.

Kourtney Kardashian Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Things became tense in the family

By the end of KUWTK season 17 it was clear that Kourtney was stressed. From having her family kibble filmed to having a crew following her every move, she wanted out of the reality show.

Advertisement

Things were heated between Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloe when they tracked her down and called her because she hadn’t pulled her weight. Her sisters were angry that they had to get up and fill in the content that Kourtney had not received.

“Our job is to be open and honest and share a lot of ourselves, and it seems only now that in recent years Kourtney is not really open about her personal life on camera. So every day that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I put it on and we have to share more. Because if we don’t share our lives, what’s the show? “, Kim explained to the camera.

Kourtney Kardashian reached her “breaking point”

In the final of season 17, Kourtney explained how she had reached her “breaking point” and wanted privacy for herself and her children.

“What I’m saying is that I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” Kourtney explained, adding, “Life is short. It’s not just about filming this show.”

She admitted in a confessional: “It is not good for me to feel that I am at my breaking point. I need a break and do not want to film anymore.”

Kourtney is said to have no regrets in giving up some of the spotlight in the reality show, with a source telling People, “She is happy to film less for herself and the kids.”

“As the children of Kourtney and Scott grow older, especially Kourtney

believes that public exposure is not really beneficial for the children, “the insider said

added. “There are trolls who already post nasty comments about the children. She

are still too young to read about it, but Kourtney would hate it if they read it

as they get older. She feels increasingly protective of the children. “

More drama is coming

More of the drama with Kourtney takes place in season 18, because she is not completely finished with the show, but she has cut back quite a bit. Kim teased that fans can expect things to get worse between them, but assures that it will be alright.

Kim shared that things between her and Kourtney become “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she told Laura Wasser’s podcast All’s Fair. “But you know, we really are a close-knit family. Everything will be alright.”

During an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim shared that Kourtney is still in the show – fans have to see how the 17-season drama takes place.

“We have come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a movie

a little, “Kim explained, adding,” I don’t even know if we have one

conclusion actually. It is always in the air. “

Advertisement