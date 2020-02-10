Advertisement

Those who watched the 2020 Oscars may have noticed a few other notable names and beloved characters who succeeded in 2019 or early 2020 and did not appear in the “In Memoriam” segment. If you look at the online gallery on Oscars.com, you’ll see that there are 163 separate listings. There was far too little time for so many names during the live tribute.

Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce was not mentioned during the ceremony, but can be found in the moving gallery along with others who have entertained countless audiences over the years, such as Peggy Lipton (who appeared on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks as well as Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, Caroll Spinney (the puppeteer behind Big Bird), Diahann Carroll, Sid Haig, Doris Day, Tim Conway, Anna Karina, Valerie Harper, Danny Aiello, Rip Taylor, Rip Torn and more much, much more.

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant is in the gallery, but he was also the first person to be honored during the live tribute, which may seem strange because he was an athlete and not an actor.

