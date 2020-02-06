Advertisement

An ongoing federal auction for 5G Airwave licenses has reached nearly $ 8 billion, double what analysts expected. This signals an enormous appetite for high-speed wireless networks.

The Federal Communications Commission sells more than 14,000 individual licenses nationwide for use in subway areas.

The high-frequency bands known as millimeter waves do not move very far – in many cases only a few city blocks away from the cells – but can transmit a large amount of data. Downloads in the available bands can reach up to 2 gigabits per second, which is fast enough to download an entire movie almost instantly.

Interest is far greater than expected when you consider that two relatively lukewarm auctions have been held for similar waves in recent years. Analysts had announced that wireless carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile would only offer $ 2 to $ 4 billion in total for the rights.

The general consensus was that companies would try to save their money by bidding on lower frequency band rights that the FCC plans to auction later this year. Those air waves with lower frequencies that spread much further are also compatible with 5G.

Instead of modest interest rates, bids reached $ 7.6 billion as of January 30, when the auction was temporarily suspended. Bidding will continue on February 18.

“We would have expected most bidders to maintain their financial standing for the more valuable spectrum that will be auctioned in the next 12 months,” said New Street Research analyst Vivek Stalam.

The agency will not announce the winners until after the auction has ended, probably within a few weeks. However, the highest bids went to the largest cities with nearly $ 1 billion for radio wave rights in New York City, over $ 700 million for Los Angeles, and around $ 350 million for Chicago.

Companies are prohibited from discussing the current auction in accordance with FCC rules.

The mobile industry is striving to provide superfast 5G – the successor to 4G – across the country to attract as many subscribers as possible. However, companies are faced with a lack of radio frequencies.

AT&T and Verizon currently offer 5G to consumers in parts of a few dozen cities each, while Sprint only offers the service in nine cities. In the meantime, T-Mobile is offering so-called 5G nationwide coverage, reaching areas where around 200 million people live, but which are only slightly faster than current 4G networks.

In South Korea, the three major airlines have already covered 85 cities with 5G there. China expects to expand 5G from 50 of its largest cities to 300 by the end of the year.

These and many other countries focus on bands with a lower spectrum than those sold by the FCC in the current auction. Similar low-spectrum radio waves in the U.S. are already used by other players, including military radar and satellite-to-ground communications.

Some analysts think it’s wiser to wait for these tapes to be released in the United States. For example, the FCC is working to move satellite users from a segment known as the C-Band. Walt Piecyk, an analyst at LightShed Partners, is skeptical that millimeter-wave bands in the C-band will be just as useful as air waves, which can spread much further and require fewer cell locations.

“The result of the C-band spectrum will have a greater impact on 5G in the United States than this auction,” he says.

One reason for the higher bid in the current auction can be the size of the spectrum blocks for sale. In the two previous millimeter wave auctions, the FCC sold smaller blocks. However, the current auction comprises a total of 3,400 megahertz frequency spectrum in three bands, the best-selling so far at once. This means that each license has a much larger capacity for connecting phones and transferring traffic.

There is also a wrinkle in the auction process that can inflate the deals. AT&T and Verizon already have some licenses in the 39 GHz band, one of which is available for purchase. Under the FCC rules, airlines are entitled to part of the auction proceeds for the handover of the licenses to be sold.

This may have prompted them to bid more aggressively for other licenses. In essence, they would get some proceeds back to offset their bids. However, the FCC reports the total bid amount for the auction without consideration of refunds.

It is also possible that AT&T and Verizon will sit on the sidelines and instead wait to raise up to $ 3 billion to sell their 39 GHz licenses, analyst Stalam says on New Street. In this case, the total bid of $ 7.6 billion is correct, but two of the largest airlines would be sellers.

Even if the auction total approaches $ 8 billion, selling C-Band licenses could overshadow it. Analysts predict the sale could bring in $ 30 to $ 50 billion. At this rate, operators may need fast 5G phones to keep up with bids.

