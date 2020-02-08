Advertisement

Illustration by soham sen | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Does Narendra Modi suffer from an exotic neurological disorder that we could call Nehruitis? Is he crazy to mention his name 23 times in his 100-minute response to the debate on thank you to the president? And is he distracted from exchanging ideas with others in Congress in the old, healthy, if robust, manner of parliamentary debate, but to despise only Rahul Gandhi, whom he does not even want to name or who would rather take care not to name? Take a look at Shivam Vij’s beautiful piece in ThePrint.

Advertisement

The answer to all three questions is a resounding NO. Then why does he behave as he is and for years? Far too many of his critics among social media influencers routinely mock him if something goes wrong under his responsibility to say that it must be Nehru’s fault again. Modi wasn’t bothered.

We should have asked a fourth question about the three above. But I deliberately left it for later. So read a bit with me.

Take a look at all of Narendra Modi’s explanations, whether casually, in the election campaign, or as an offset, as in Parliament. Nehru is a recurring theme. The 23 mentions this time have attracted attention, but over the course of a year since 2014 I will be surprised if he hasn’t mentioned it at least a hundred times, if not more.

He even dragged Nehru into his 2018 Karnataka campaign by accusing him of humiliating the respected army chief General K.S. Thimayya (1957-61), who happened to come from the state – a Kodava or Coorgi. If you mock or mock modes by naming something that Nehru is to blame for, he doesn’t mind. He probably believes it is. In fact, everything that went wrong with India and continues to go wrong, from Kashmir to China to the public sector and unemployment, is Nehru’s fault. I am not snarky.

The biggest mistake that old-style experts make when analyzing the Modi-Shah-BJP is to use old and familiar references and, even if I loathe this word, set up paradigms. The Modi-Shah BJP is not unique or Sui Generis. It is the real thing. BJP, Jana Sangh, RSS, whatever you want to call it. What we did under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani was lost. Like us old observers of Indian politics, they too worked in this old paradigm. Vajpayee would call it inclusive and liberal. Modi and Shah come from the school that Nehruvian calls, and not with admiration or nostalgia.

Also read: “Shehzada” Rahul & Ahmed “Mian” are not routine congress jibs, they are Modi’s bigotry

It is a sincere and profound belief in RSS that Nehru never deserved to take responsibility for India in 1947. He seized it by manipulating Gandhi and Lord Mountbatten and denying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And when he seized power, he designed the new republic in his own worldview and preferred Emperor Ashoka, his decrees and symbols of governance, and his Buddhist pacifism over the more belligerent and successful Chandragupta Maurya and Kautilyas Arthashastra as a treatise on governance.

In summary, it can be said that Nehru has “transformed” the new India into a non-Hindu image. This has led to a whole range of problems, from minority appeasement to military neglect, slavery to Western thinking, economic models and so on. Of course, a whole Nehruvian intellectual ecosystem grew around it that ruled India’s mind for seven decades.

For Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and their generation of BJP leaders, almost all of whom have emerged from a non-English-speaking, non-Western environment, this is an article of faith. Therefore, Modi does not pretend to make 23 critical references to Nehru in a speech. He speaks deep in his heart.

It’s also a particularly interesting time for modes to shift focus to Nehru. Three large books published in these few weeks have revived some prickly old questions. The latest, V.P. Menon, the unsung architect of modern India, from his granddaughter Narayani Basu, claims with many documents that Nehru Patel has actually been excluded from the list of his first cabinet members.

He only gave in after Menon alarmed Mountbatten. M.J. Akbar, who wrote an admirer biography of Nehru (Nehru: The Making of India) decades ago, has also published his latest (Gandhi’s Hinduism – The Fight Against Jinnah’s Islam), addressing the same point with a lot of documentation and research.

These two come from Jairam Ramesh’s biography of V.K. Krishna Menon, where Nehru comes across as a waving romantic in terms of national security and civil-military relations. Exhumating and reassessing Nehru and his era is largely the taste of the fortnight. Modi will not miss that.

Also read: Did Krishna Menon think of a coup against Nehru? COAS Gen Thimayya had said this privately

But is that all for Modi’s Nehru fixation? An obsession with what he and RSS have always seen as the foolishness and injustice of his time? One thing we know about Modi and Shah is that they are not driven by emotions or waste their time reviving old debates for purely intellectual and political pleasure.

This brings us to the fourth question that we withheld from you so as not to reveal the larger political argument. Note three other things that have remained consistent in Modi’s political message since 2014. First, he almost never attacks other members of the Nehru Gandhi dynasty. He ignores Rajiv Gandhi like he doesn’t care. More importantly, he always takes care not to attack Indira Gandhi. He often calls the emergency, but makes sure not to take over the older woman Gandhi.

The reasons are easy to see in political logic. Of all the Nehru-Gandhis, it is still the most popular – see the number of buses that bring people from all parts of the country, especially from the south, to their old residence on Safdarjung Road, which was converted into a memorial after their founding was murdered there. The second, and I’m speculating here, is that Modi is probably secretly admiring her for the command she exercised over her party and government, the international respect she had offered, and her dismemberment of Pakistan. That is why she is the Nehru-Gandhi, with whom he would rather not mess (or take panga).

The second point is that over the decades he has been praising other Congress leaders, not just Patel. Lal Bahadur Shastri has now been introduced as the RSS symbol, the next patel. He was kindly mentioned more than once in Thursday’s speech. Although he would never deal with Rahul and treat him as someone who cannot be named, he turns to other party leaders. He threw friendly spines at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and a wiser bang at Shashi Tharoor, praised Ghulam Nabi Azad and engaged Digvijaya Singh in competitive poems. He even praised Dr. Manmohan Singh as a great personality and scholar. And third, he continues to compliment other contemporaries of Nehru and his critics, particularly Ram Manohar Lohia.

For us, this answers our fourth question: Why does Modi only attack Nehru from the dynasty? At one level, it’s pure politics. He believes that Congress is based on the dynasty, which in turn is rooted in the widely respected Nehruvian universe. If he can reject that, the Gandhis would reject it, including their inherited ideology and party. He can deal with other leaders, smaller opposition parties, piece by piece. He also creates space for himself and his successors to transform India in his RSS mindset from Nehru’s “messed up” Ashokan state to a “virtuous” Kautilyan state.

Also read: Liaquat Pact, letter to Bordoloi, CAA – 24-time Prime Minister Modi mentioned Nehru in parliament

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement