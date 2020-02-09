Advertisement

In my 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur and broker of leases for American businesses and small business owners, the most common element for most small business owners when signing a lease is the personal guarantee versus a corporate guarantee for large companies.

I am often asked by business owners whether the personal guarantee can be omitted when signing a lease. Unfortunately, this is a requirement for all small business leasing transactions.

There are some exceptions where a commercial landlord accepts a letter of credit or other essential security instead of the guarantee. In 99% of cases, however, a personal guarantee cannot be avoided.

There are many reasons for this requirement. First, the landlord wants assurance that the lease obligations will be met by the business owner, and as an incentive they want the lease to be backed by the personal guarantee, making it more difficult for the business owner to simply leave the lease when the business is not going well good or as good as expected. The most common type of lease that includes personal guarantees is a retail store and a professional services store, such as: B. Leases for doctors and dentists.

However, there are some methods to negotiate these personal guarantees that can be used in leasing transactions. The most recommended method is to use a limited or ongoing warranty. These methods are sometimes acceptable to landlords depending on the creditworthiness, financial profile and business experience of the business owner.

The stronger the qualifications, the better the chances of being able to negotiate. Remember, especially if the landlord spends substantial sums on tenant improvements or grants a substantial tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation, he wants protection for his investments in renting his buildings or shopping centers to cover their risk.

One of the more effective negotiation models is to require that an ongoing guarantee take effect after an agreed period of time during the initial term of a lease, unless the business owner is in arrears and has not paid his rent on time.

The most common type of limited warranty is the 12 month warranty. This means that the liability of the business owner after a certain period of time during the term of the rental agreement is limited to 12-month rental payments compared to the total amount of the rental obligation.

Depending on the length of the lease terms, I typically see 12 to 36 months after the lease term expires that a full lease liability can be converted into an ongoing guarantee. In other rare cases, the lease guarantee may expire without further liability after a certain lease term, such as B. the ongoing warranty, expire completely.

The most important items for the landlord when renting commercial space to a business owner are: credit, assets, liquid assets and related business experience. The stronger these items are, the better your chances of negotiating the guarantee.

In some cases, the landlord requires a deposit of 2 to 3 months if these important items are not strong enough to offer the landlord a level of comfort when renting the room. The increased deposit is in addition to the personal guarantee.

It is important for all small business owners to know that if they ever sell their business, their personal guarantee can remain indefinitely unless negotiated at the time of sale. This basically means that if the buyer of his business falls behind with the lease, the landlord can come after you.

It is also very important that a potential buyer is well qualified, not only because the landlord has the right to approve the buyer known as the lessee, but also for the benefit of the seller of the business, to reduce the likelihood of failure and being To be guaranteed In the event of the buyer’s insolvency, the unpaid leasing obligation is binding.

In other words, the seller of a company must think like a landlord in these cases.

Todd Dorn is President of The Lease Doctor and Dorn and a consultant on commercial leases. You can reach Dorn at 888-413-7699 / 951-659-3163 or at [email protected]

