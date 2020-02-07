Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

DHS said that a law in New York prohibiting customs and border protection from using vehicle registrations disrupts national security

About 50,000 New Yorks are handling Trusted Traveler applications

14 states and the District of Columbia have laws granting driving licenses to undocumented migrants, but New York has been chosen

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that she would sue the Department of Homeland Security for her decision to keep New Yorkers from the Trusted Travelers program because of the sanctuary status.

“This is political retaliation, clear and simple, and although the President may want to punish New York for defending his xenophobic policy, we will not retreat,” James said in a press release.

DHS prohibited New Yorkers from registering on Tuesday and re-enrolling in its Trusted Travelers program, including Global Entry, and quoted what it called the “poorly thought out” green light law that prohibits the Ministry of Motor Vehicles from cooperating with immigration agents. Acting DHS Secretary said that Customs and border protection needs access to the files for reasons of national security.

Advertisement

He says that the border patrol uses “DMV data to make a fact-based assessment that those individuals seeking this benefit have a low risk and meet the requirements. We cannot make that assessment without the DMV information. “

The New York government Andrew Cuomo, however, rejected the reasoning.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s decision to ban New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler program is yet another example of the government’s lack of respect for the rule of law, hyper-partisan politics and the use of extortion,” Cuomo tweet.

Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws that allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

“We’re going to reveal this political intrusion into the government, this confused political tactic, which again hurts New Yorkers to make their political stance,” Cuomo told a Friday conference in Manhattan.

The New York Times said the DHS order would affect 50,000 residents of the state whose applications are pending. It does not affect people who are currently in the program. Moreover, the PreCheck program of the Transportation Security Administration does not seem to have any influence on this.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be attacked or bullied by an authoritarian criminal,” James said.

. [TagsToTranslate] why

Advertisement