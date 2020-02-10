Advertisement

For the first time in 14 years, the Los Angeles Chargers will have a new starting quarterback. Philip Rivers will enter free agency after the team and player jointly announced Monday that they would be parting ways.

“After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties, ”Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said. “As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

“We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.”

The Chargers acquired Rivers in the 2004 NFL Draft in a trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants. Rivers was the Chargers’ starting quarterback in every game from 2006-2019.

Rivers and the Chargers had a disappointing 2019 campaign. Los Angeles finished in sole possession or last place in the AFC West with a 5-11 record. The quarterback had one of the worst seasons of his NFL career, throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and an 88.5 passer rating.

From NFL Now: The #Chargers and QB Philip Rivers are officially parting ways. What went into it ______ pic.twitter.com/pZxQiPMyYg

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Rivers was almost benched during the season in favor of Tyrod Taylor because he played so poorly at times. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that the Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn are looking for a “new beginning at the quarterback position” with a signal caller that doesn’t commit many turnovers.

Rivers has averaged nearly an interception per game over the last six seasons.

Entering his age-38 season, Rivers ’best football is likely behind him. With his contract up, it’s made sense for both sides to move on.

There are bone rumors for weeks that the Chargers will pursue Tom Brady in free agency. Rivers appears likely to play for another team in the 2020 season instead of retiring.

Philip Rivers Quarterback # 17 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

