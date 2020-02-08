Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already made a number of massive decisions in 2020, and we have only been working on it for a month. The duke and duchess of Sussex recently broke up with the royal family and since then have found their new way in North America.

Harry and Meghan originally settled in Vancouver, British Columbia, but now there are reports that they will move to Los Angeles. And it seems that Harry is the driving force behind the couple’s movement – this is why.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan adapt to their new lives

The world was shocked when Harry and Meghan announced

early January that they were planning to “take a step back” from their royal life. Like the

details had been worked out, it became clear that the two could not

continue their royal duties without public funding, and eventually they left

the royal family (professionally) completely.

Now Harry and Meghan live in Vancouver and hope for a much more private life. The two seem relieved to be away from the band of the royal family, although there are certainly many adjustments that still need to be done.

The two currently live far from both families

Although they seemed to find love for Vancouver during their six-week vacation at the end of last year, it is certainly not a stone’s throw from one of their families. Meghan may be on the same coast as her mother, but the two still have to flee to see Doria when they want to spend time with her. And it is clear that Harry is far away from the royal family.

Meghan was recently walking in Canada with Archie and her puppies, and although they were all smiling, it would make sense if the two were not sure if they would call Canada their permanent home because of the distance of family members.

Harry reportedly wants Archie to develop a close relationship with Meghan’s mother

There have been rumors that the two will be soon

moving permanently to Los Angeles. This is not yet confirmed at this time

from Sussex, but it makes sense that they want to get closer to Meghan’s

mother, doria. Meghan and Doria have always been close, and as Archie grows, Meghan

probably wants him to have a strong relationship with his grandmother.

Royal sources suggest, however, that Meghan is not the one driving this decision; it’s actually Harry. “… The couple both want Doria to have a close relationship with Archie. Interestingly, it appears to be Harry who is the driving force behind the plans, “revealed a source of the couple’s apparent movement, suggesting that Harry cares a lot about Archie’s relationship with his grandparents.

Harry and Meghan are separated from the royal family in January.

The future of the couple seems to be in the air

At the moment nothing has been set in stone for Harry and Meghan. They seem to love Vancouver, but it makes sense that it might not work for them. A move to Los Angeles would bring them much closer to Meghan’s mother, but the royal family reportedly wanted a plan in case Harry and Meghan wanted to return to the UK. None of the moving rumors have been confirmed, so time will tell what Harry and Meghan decide to do.

