Santiago Vescovi, who came to Tennessee at the end of December as a six-month student, should not play such an important role for the Vols at this time.

But after Lamonte Turner was lost for the season (ending his UT career), it made Vescovi a necessity for the Vols in the line-up this winter.

Even then there were questions about whether it would be wise to burn Vescovi’s fitness for half a year for a year.

With a tournament berth unlikely (which would have immediately justified playing Vescovi immediately), it is fair that those questions persist.

But even if Tennessee looks like they are NIT bound, I still think Rick Barnes has definitely made the right decision to use Vescovi for a year this winter.

That’s because I don’t think Vescovi will still be in Knoxville if he is a senior. He already looks like a budding star and he’s only been on the Tennessee campus for just over a month.

Vescovi has improved enormously in its first 12 games in Tennessee.

In the victory against Arkansas on Tuesday night, the Uruguayan resident scored a high 20-point career while handing out eight assists and turning the ball around three times.

Vescovi turned the ball 21 times in his first three games as Vol. Vescovi has only seven sales in the last three games.

If Vescovi, a former three-star recruiting team, continues to develop at this pace, he is a player of great importance to NBA teams.

The 6-foot-3 point guard has the size and floor awareness to make an impact on the next level. And he shoots almost 40 percent out of the arc, which makes him even more attractive for NBA teams (especially as his shooting performance improves).

Barnes’ decision to play Vescovi this season will not only put volunteers in a better position next season (when they are ready to make some noise in March), it also gives fans an extra half season to watch Vescovi play .

I don’t know how long the South American sniper will be in Knoxville, but it will be nice to see him wearing orange and white.

Featured image via Randy Sartin / USA Today