Advertisement

It seems that Grey’s anatomy is always criticized for his characters and their actions, even though it has been part of TV knowledge for almost 17 years now. If some of those characters have left in a less than amicable way, some of them remain an essential part of the series plots.

One is the original star of the show: Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo.

Although many have loved her character for years, she has recently become annoyed for some enthusiastic viewers of the show. Fans have used social media to explain what Meredith cares about and what they have not liked lately, others jump in to defend the character.

Advertisement

Perhaps there have been some good reasons for Meredith’s behavior lately, even if it is unclear how Shonda Rhimes thinks about her characters in a certain season.

Is Meredith too absorbed?

The cast of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ | Richard Cartwright via Getty Images

Everyone who has watched Gray from the beginning knows that Meredith Gray was not the same person back then as it is now. She has been through a lot, including losing many people in her inner circle.

Death will change people, both positive and negative. According to fans on Reddit, this has not changed Meredith for the better. One poster started with a long discussion, just to show how much they don’t like the character. In the minds of some fans, Meredith believes that everything revolves around her and that nothing else matters.

What fans call the most is that Meredith reacts excessively to things and thinks she’s right, while she may not always be. This can of course be intentional because of the role of Shonda Rhimes in making the character more complex as Meredith ages. Let’s also remember one thing: her name is in the title of the show.

Although Grey’s has a big cast and sometimes extensive focus on other characters, Meredith Gray was the main focus from the start. The fact that Pompeo is still at the show proves that she respects the direction of the character. Or so right?

Not everyone in the cast loves the clues from the characters

It is worth considering whether Ellen Pompeo is fond of the way her Meredith Gray character develops. You would think so, because Pompeo is popular enough to leave if she thought the character was falling apart.

Not that other actors didn’t take the initiative to give their opinion when they thought their characters were doing things without logic. Katherine Heigl is the most infamous example that drives Rhimes to Izzie Stevens from the show, apparently forever.

Then there are similar internal disputes with Patrick Dempsey, who encourages Rhimes to change his character, Dr. Derek Shepherd, kill. Perhaps Pompeo knows what happens to characters if the actors complain too much about the writing paths.

At least Pompeo has fans on its side if things go wrong. Earlier this season, fans talked about how unfair it was for Meredith to be unemployed because of insurance fraud when Bailey had done the same thing and got away with it.

Most characters are arrogant

Another good point was made by one Reddit user above. Considering that part of Meredith’s beef is that she thinks she knows everything, many forget that most head doctors in the show are the same way.

Rhimes knows how to draw into the minds of arrogant people, probably to encourage real doctors to protest in such a performance. In reality it can be the case in many prominent hospitals based on internal politics and the increasing importance of doctoral knowledge.

The good thing about Meredith Gray is that everyone has also seen her emotional, human side. The death of loved ones over the years has shaped her current personality, and no one is ever the same when it happens to them.

That said, everyone on the show has experienced more trauma than most people in their lives.

Advertisement