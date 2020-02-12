Advertisement

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful young women in the world. Her cosmetic company of billions of dollars has put her on the road to long-term success, while her regular appearances in the family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians keep her name in the headlines.

Jenner grew up in the spotlight and has undergone intensive research since she was ten. Despite her apparent success, Jenner has struggled with her appearance and many fans speculate that she has undergone many plastic operations.

Recently, some Reddit fans speculated about what could happen if her young daughter, Stormi Webster, realizes the extent of Jenner’s insecurities.

Kylie Jenner admitted to be uncertain

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott | Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner was introduced to the public in 2007 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered on television. As the youngest child in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, many people looked at Jenner to see how she would respond to the surplus around her.

It wasn’t long before Jenner started taking the picture she wanted. She went through different phases, from brightly colored hair to crop tops and rock chic.

Still, Jenner wasn’t as confident as she appeared on television. She later admitted that she was very insecure about some of her facial features, including what she described as her “thin lips.”

Jenner also stated that she would use cosmetics to improve her lips: “I just didn’t feel desirable or beautiful. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip lining just to create the illusion of larger lips.”

It wouldn’t be long before Jenner decided to take things to the next level and do something more permanent to lower her lips.

How many operations has Kylie Jenner had?

Kylie Jenner finally decided to get fillers in her lips, a more sustainable solution to give her the full pout she wanted. Over the years, her appearance has changed dramatically, in addition to her larger lips.

In fact, she doesn’t even look like the same person who first appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over twelve years ago. Although part of this can be attributed to puberty, many plastic surgeons, as well as fans, have speculated that she has had reconstructive chin and jaw surgery, breast augmentation surgery and various other procedures to improve her figure.

Nevertheless, Jenner has always denied that she has undergone major surgery and has only contributed to having her lips done and injecting fillers into her face. Whatever the truth, there is no doubt that when she compares photos of Jenner from years ago to the present, she hardly looks like the same person.

Will Kylie Jenner’s operations affect her daughter later in life?

Fans at Reddit recently speculated about Jenner’s operations and how they might affect her young daughter in the future. The original poster asked for answers, wondering how Stormi Webster can reconcile the fact that her mother’s appearance has changed so much over the years.

Many fans answered, some said it might be normal for Stormi, because so many people in her area have undergone plastic surgery and she may not even think about it anymore.

One poster stated that a problem could arise from the fact that Stormi seems to share many of the same features that Jenner was so insecure about, and that this in itself could have some psychological consequences for her.

It can certainly lead to self-esteem issues and may lead her to turn to plastic surgery to “correct” what she sees as physical defects. Although Jenner may not want her daughter to undergo plastic surgery, she would not have much reason to refuse her.

Yet physical changes within the Kardashian-Jenner family seem fairly normal, so Kylie Jenner may not even like it when her daughter wants to change or ‘improve’ her appearance as she gets older.

